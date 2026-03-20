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Home > Entertainment News > Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song: The controversy surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from KD: The Devil has intensified with a fatwa now issued against actor-dancer Nora Fatehi in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song. Photos: X
Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 20, 2026 13:41:57 IST

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Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song: The controversy surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from KD: The Devil has intensified with a fatwa now issued against actor-dancer Nora Fatehi in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. 

The track featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt has drawn sharp criticism over its lyrics and visuals, which a religious body termed “against Islamic teachings” and “vulgar.” 

Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song 

The religious body, the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Aligarh, issued the fatwa against Nora after the song began receiving backlash online for its lyrics. According to the religious body, the track contains content that they consider objectionable and against Islamic teachings.

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Meanwhile, the Union government, on Wednesday, confirmed that the song has been banned following widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria.

What Is Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song 

The song has been facing backlash since its release earlier this week. Some organisations also demanded action against the people involved with the track. Critics alleged that the track contained “vulgar” lyrics and visuals that objectified women. The backlash quickly escalated, with several individuals and organisations calling for action against the creators of the song.

Complaints were filed demanding an FIR and the removal of the track from circulation, intensifying public debate just days before the matter was raised in Parliament.

Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song Controversy

On Wednesday, Nora in a detailed video that she shared on Instagram, claimed that she had no role in the Hindi version of the song.

“When I shot this song three years ago, I said yes to it because it was a part of a big film, it was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to working with him? He’s such an icon. And it was a remake, at least that’s what I thought, of ‘Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main’, which is also a very iconic song,” Nora said.

She further claimed that when the makers explained the translation of the song to her at the time, nothing seemed “inappropriate” or “vulgar.” However, she clarified that she does not understand Kannada and had relied entirely on what the team told her.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and presented by the same banner, ‘KD: The Devil’ is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore.

The movie features Dhruva Sarja in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30 this year.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide 

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Tags: CBFC complaint Sarke Chunarnora fatehi item songNora Fatehi new songNora Fatehi Sarke Chunar controversyNora Fatehi vulgar song rowSanjay Dutt Nora Fatehi song KD The DevilSarke Chunar song removed YouTube

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Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

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Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

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Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row
Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row
Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row
Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

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