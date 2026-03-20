LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller has taken not only the Indian box office but also the global by storm, delivering a record-breaking opening of Rs 170 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1. Photo: X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 20, 2026 08:54:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller has taken not only the Indian box office but also the global by storm, delivering a record-breaking opening of Rs 170 crore worldwide. 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-anticipated sequel has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark on Day 1 leaving blockbuster giants like Baahubali 2, RRR, and Jawan. With massive buzz, stellar performances, and gripping action, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the biggest openers of all time. 

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh’s starrer has collected a net of Rs 102.55 crores across 21,728 shows. This brings its total gross collection to Rs 172.63 crore and total net collection to Rs 145.55 crore so far. 

You Might Be Interested In

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie was theatrically released on March 19 and backed by JioStudios and B62 Studios. Dhurnadhar 1 was also a massive hit by earning multi-crore business, becoming the first A-rated film to achieve the milestone. 

Dhurandhar 2 Review 

Mahesh Babu reviewed Dhurandhar 2 and tweeted, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how…The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music..This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated…. Congratulations to the entire team….”

Sharing an Instagram story, Siddharth Malhotra also praised Dhurandhar by calling, Ranveer Singh ‘an absolute force’ while also acknowledging power-packed performances by Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 has earned a massive opening at the box office, with Sara Arjun’s movie outperforming several major blockbusters, including Baahubali 2 (Rs 121 crore), RRR (Rs 133 crore), Jawan (Rs 75 crore), Pathan (Rs 57 crore), Animal (Rs 64 crore), and Stree 2 (Rs 54 crore).

Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya DharBade SahabDhurandhar 2 box office collectionDhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2dhurandhar 2 collection worldwideDhurandhar 2 movie Box Office Collectiondhurandhar 2 movie ticketsDhurandhar 2 reviewdhurandhar revenge moviehome-hero-pos-6ranveer singhsara arju

RELATED News

Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?

Manish Malhotra’s Mother Garima Dies At 94, Leaving Behind A Legacy Of Strength, Industry Pays Emotional Tribute

Border 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Sunny Deol’s Epic War Drama? Check Key Details Here

‘Sorry Fans’: After Dhurandhar 2 Show Cancellations Across India, PVR Cinemas Issues Apology Cites Content Issues And Missing Regional Versions

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Massive Boost For Kolkata Knight Riders As Rs 18 Crore Sri Lankan Bowler Declared Fit to Join The Team

‘Who Knows Better About Surprise?’: Awkward Silence Follows Donald Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Joke During Meeting With Japan PM Sanae Takaichi— Watch Video

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

ABC Shocks Fans, Cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ After Dark Domestic Assault Allegations Against Taylor Frankie Paul, What Happens Next?

Brooklyn Blaze Fire Horror: Avenue H Building Consumed As Firefighters Battle Intense Flames Amid Evacuations

Netanyahu Declares Iran Can No Longer Enrich Uranium or Build Missiles After Strikes, Triggering Worldwide Concern

‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Sending Shockwaves Across the Globe

Is Reddit Down Right Now? Sudden Global Outage Leaves Millions Unable To Access Website And App; Users Panic Online

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

QUICK LINKS