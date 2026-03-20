Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller has taken not only the Indian box office but also the global by storm, delivering a record-breaking opening of Rs 170 crore worldwide.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-anticipated sequel has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark on Day 1 leaving blockbuster giants like Baahubali 2, RRR, and Jawan. With massive buzz, stellar performances, and gripping action, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the biggest openers of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh’s starrer has collected a net of Rs 102.55 crores across 21,728 shows. This brings its total gross collection to Rs 172.63 crore and total net collection to Rs 145.55 crore so far.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie was theatrically released on March 19 and backed by JioStudios and B62 Studios. Dhurnadhar 1 was also a massive hit by earning multi-crore business, becoming the first A-rated film to achieve the milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 Review

Mahesh Babu reviewed Dhurandhar 2 and tweeted, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how…The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music..This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated…. Congratulations to the entire team….”

Sharing an Instagram story, Siddharth Malhotra also praised Dhurandhar by calling, Ranveer Singh ‘an absolute force’ while also acknowledging power-packed performances by Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 has earned a massive opening at the box office, with Sara Arjun’s movie outperforming several major blockbusters, including Baahubali 2 (Rs 121 crore), RRR (Rs 133 crore), Jawan (Rs 75 crore), Pathan (Rs 57 crore), Animal (Rs 64 crore), and Stree 2 (Rs 54 crore).

Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2