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Home > Entertainment News > Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has made a solid start at the box office, earning around Rs 31 crore on its opening day. The film hit theatres on March 19 and managed to pull in strong numbers despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2 (Via X)
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2 (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 20, 2026 08:39:17 IST

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has made a solid start at the box office, earning around Rs 31 crore on its opening day. The film hit theatres on March 19 and managed to pull in strong numbers despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2.

Strong Opening Despite Big Clash

The film’s release coincided with one of the biggest box office clashes of the year. Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, dominated multiplexes and global markets, but Ustaad Bhagat Singh held its ground, especially in Telugu-speaking regions.

Trade data shows the film recorded a net collection of about Rs 31.5 crore on Day 1, with strong occupancy across thousands of shows. This reflects the star power of Pawan Kalyan and strong fan turnout on opening day.

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Festive Boost And Mass Appeal

Released during the Ugadi festive window, the film benefited from holiday footfall, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The mass appeal of Pawan Kalyan helped the film perform well in single screens and core markets, where it saw packed theatres.

Advance bookings had already hinted at a strong opening, with the film registering one of the top pre-sales figures in Tollywood this year.

While Ustaad Bhagat Singh has started on a positive note, its box office journey will depend on how it performs over the weekend and sustains momentum against a high-performing rival.

ALSO READ: Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2

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