For How Long Did Jasmin Walia And Hardik Pandya Date? Star Indian Cricketer Is Now Dating This Top Sabyasachi Model

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has allegedly fallen in love with a new model, Mahieka Sharma, after allegedly splitting with Jasmin Walia. Social media users are convinced that his personal life is again in focus, months after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic and speculations of a breakup with Jasmin.

The buzz about Mahieka and Pandya dating was further intensified by the fact that a keen eagle-eyed fan spotted some details in the recent social media activity by Mahieka, which further gave credence to the speculation that the two are in fact dating.

For How Long Did Jasmin Walia And Hardik Pandya Date?

Although the music lovers could be aware of who Jasmin Walia is, the layman would have no idea, and thus she is an Indian origin British singer and a television star.

She was born in Essex in England to parents of Indian origin. Jasmin started her career in 2012 as an extra in the reality show The Only Way Is Essex. She also featured in foreign programs such as The X Factor, Desi Rascals and Dinner Date.

Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya dated for almost 6 to 8 months before splitting up, as per reports.

The recent vacation pictures of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya were in Greece, prompting speculation that he was dating a British singer, Jasmin Walia. Instagram users, due to a similar background of the photos shared on their social media accounts assumed that the two celebrities are together in Greece.

Jasmin Walia And Hardik Pandya Break-Up

Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya do not follow each other on Instagram anymore. The two were also involved in a relationship following the divorce of Hardik Pandya with Natasa Stankovic. Although none of them had ever proven the relationship buzz, Jasmin used to attend Hardik matches frequently and was even caught in the Mumbai Indians team bus.

The relationship between Hardik and Jasmin was exposed when Hardik and Jasmin posted some of the photos of a love vacation in Greece.

They also spent time together before being official and Jasmin frequently accompanied Hardik to watch cricket matches. She also attended the role of the Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Pakistan in Dubai and was seen in the stands cheering her supposed lover.

This TV personality and British singer was not only rocking in the music industry but also in the social media and fans of Hardik couldn’t get enough of her.