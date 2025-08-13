LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From BTS' RM to BLACKPINK's Jennie, Why Diplo's K-Pop Ties Stir Trouble?

From BTS’ RM to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Why Diplo’s K-Pop Ties Stir Trouble?

BLACKPINK's Jennie just stepped into sizzling scandal! Her stage moment with Diplo in Ibiza sends fans howling. While certain BLINKs cheer her freedom surrender, others are throwing quite some shade because of Diplo's allegations. Would Jennie's stardom outshine this gossip?

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Faces Heat for Partying with Diplo
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Faces Heat for Partying with Diplo

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 20:49:15 IST

A heated controversy stirred after BLACKPINK’s Jennie was spotted with DJ and producer Diplo during the group’s DEADLINE tour in Europe. The K-pop singer was appeared with Diplo at Ushuaïa Ibiza on August 12, 2025 on stage. This got fans divided. While some fans relished the moment as a light reprieve from her otherwise hectic schedule, others lashed her out for being associated with Diplo, who has allegations of sexual misconduct earlier. 

Jennie’s Ibiza Performance Sparks Minor Debate

One of the short viral clips captures Jennie at Diplo’s Ibiza set, having fun at the event. To some BLINKs, this was a refreshing view of Jennie unwinding amidst BLACKPINK’s hectic tour.

Things got sour quickly as fans reminded others of Diplo’s troubled history involving lawsuits of sexual misconduct and also revenge porn. Platforms such as X started blasting into uproar criticism by people questioning Jennie’s sense of judgment. One fan noted, “I’m afraid for Jennie being close with Diplo. This man has a history,” sentiments reflected among many.

Diplo’s Past Scandal Breeds Controversy 

Diplo is well known in a couple of circles in music that include collaborating with BLACKPINK and producing “JUMP,” which featured the group alongside Jennie’s solo track “Like Jennie.” Though, these lofty collaborations included an artist whom accusations are serious by the barometers of society.

A complaint was filed against him in 2024, alleging that he had distributed revenge porn. His former partner Shelly Auguste claimed that he had committed sexual assault and inappropriate contact when she was a minor. As a result, fans began to raise queries regarding K-pop idols, including Jennie and RM, often spending time with such individuals leading to increased backlashes.

Fan Reactions and Industry Implications 

This controversy has definitely divided the BLACKPINK fandom, some defending Jennie based on the reason that she should not be held responsible for any of Diplo’s actions, adding that their relationship is professional. Some, however, feel that her association risks damaging her image, especially because of her global icon status.

Obviously, the incident is only part of all these broader issues concerning accountability and public scrutiny, which the idols undergo due to their connections. As BLACKPINK keeps touring, the debate brings to light the precarious balance between personal and public perception for global stars.

Tags: blackpinkBlackpink Jenniekpop

