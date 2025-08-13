LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is BTS' Comeback On Halt? Bang Si-hyuk Returns From U.S. Amid HYBE Raid

Bang Si-hyuk has barely made it back to Seoul from Los Angeles, a scandal of securities fraud concerning potential shady IPO deals worth billions has HYBE in radar. With cops invading HYBE and the ARMY in an uproar. Is BTS' comeback now in jeopardy?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 17:25:19 IST

The BTS album production in America abruptly ceased in the evening hours on August12, 2025. Stories had surfaced about HYBE’s chairman, Bang Si-hyuk’s sudden return to Seoul following the ruckus created by the investigations against him. He has been alleged to have committed securities fraud regarding its IPO back in 2020, with authorities raiding its headquarters. Bang suddenly left Los Angeles, where he was supervising the preparations for the BTS 2026 comeback, raising concerns about the group’s plans.

Allegations of the Securities Fraud

Bang Si-hyuk is under suspicion for misleading investors before HYBE’s $963 million initial public offering in 2020. He allegedly deceived such firms into believing the IPO of HYBE was postponed, so they sold their shares to a special-purpose company related to executives from HYBE.

Reports now say that Bang took away 30% of the profits of around 190 billion won ($137 million) from those sales. Bang has insisted that all actions were vetted legally and disclosed, but that the ongoing investigation, which included a raid of HYBE’s central office in Seoul, signaled an intense scrutiny.

Impact on Album Production for BTS

BTS has been currently in Los Angeles, working on their album since July. They have halted their album output due to the absence of Bang. The group, preparing for a post-military service Spring 2026 comeback, was working with international producers and rumoured to be working with artists like Charlie Puth.

The interruption derailed their recording and concept development process and raises questions regarding their delays. Angry fans, ARMY are now filling social media with speculations regarding the trip.

HYBE Corporate Response

HYBE inaugurated full cooperation with the authorities and gave mandate to Kim & Jang Law Firm to handle the legal and tax investigations, including an inquiry by the National Tax Service into 90 days, which was kicked off in July.

Meanwhile, amid the controversies, HYBE reported a revenue increase of 10.2% to 705.6 billion won in Q2 2025, thanks to BTS and other acts such as TXT and Seventeen. In his message to the staff, Bang expressed regret over causing the distress and promised that all claims would be addressed with full-on transparency and the artists and operations of the company would remain protected.

Tags: btsFraudhybe

