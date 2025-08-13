LIVE TV
TXT's Soobin Sells BTS' J-Hope In Gwangju, Drops Cheeky Banter!

TXT's Soobin just cheekily tried to "sell" BTS' J-Hope during the Nationwide Spark Tour in Gwangju! The "golden boy" of Gwangju, again, called himself pride of the city, sharing tips about dialect. TXT's antics for selling zucchini and of course their concert made fans swoon.

TXT’s Soobin Jokes About Selling J-Hope in Gwangju

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 14:02:45 IST

Soobin of TXT playfully contemplated, during the MNET’s Idol Festa Attack in Gwangju, aired on August 12, 2025, about “selling” J-Hope of BTS. This vibrant show creatively fused K-pop with local culture, with TXT showcasing specialties of Gwangju, while the native J-Hope proudly called himself “Gwangju’s pride” in a phone call. This displayed their close bond and instilled joy in fans, as well as the warmth of Gwangju, which impressed many others. 

Soobin’s Playful Banter with J-Hope

On the phone call, TXT leader Soobin exchanged colourful banters with BTS’ J-Hope, a Gwangju resident. While tasked with selling zucchinis as concert tickets in Gwangju, Soobin jokingly pondered if he could “sell” J-Hope, which caused laughter. 

Embracing his roots, J-Hope dubbed himself “the pride of Gwangju” and imparted tips on using the Jeolla dialect, particularly the word “geosik,” to relate to the locals. Their playful exchange gave shine to the strong senior-junior relationship that they hold under HYBE, much to the delight of fans who cherish their cross-interactions.

TXT: Gwangju Adventures with Cultural Connection

TXT’s activities took them, after a four-step deduction game to reveal their destination, to the selling of zucchinis for 990 won as a ticket to the concert act of Gwangju. 

Their sales activities at Gwangju Youth Square and Jangdeok Middle School doubled zucchinis’ sales, with 3,111 zucchinis sold and the whole proceeds donated for the local development. The combination of K-Pop and social purposes gave cool synergy and an uplift to the cultural ambience of Gwangju.

Memorable Finale Lasting Impact

The whole tour closed with an extremely exhilarating concert held at the City Hall outdoor stage in Gwangju, where TXT performed all their major hits, including “Deja Vu” and “Miracle.” Fans using zucchinis as cheering sticks was iconic, with some emotional moments, including Taehyun comforting a fan who cried.

 J-Hope’s influence remained with TXT, whose tips in dialect helped them connect comfortably with the locals. This event not only showcased the aura of TXT but also reiterated the fact that K-Pop has transformative abilities of bringing in a community spirit, leaving Gwangju on cloud nine with pride.

Tags: btskpopTXT

