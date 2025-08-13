LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits

Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits

On Park Seo Joon's 14 years of debut, the K-drama king dished out juicy behind-the-scenes tea from She Was Pretty and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. He is not just an actor but the soul of K-drama industry. Let's celebrate his journey!

Park Seo Joon’s 14-Year Milestone
Park Seo Joon’s 14-Year Milestone

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 11:54:20 IST

Park Seo Joon, the charm-filled South Korean actor, celebrated his milestone of completing 14 years since his debut into the film industry August 12, 2025. Known for his versatile roles, ranging from She Was Pretty to What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, he shared some throwback moments from these shows, reminiscing about his past journey. The actor’s Instagram post, full of memories testified to an enduring relationship with his fans and a bright future ahead.

A Walk Down Memory Lane with Nostalgia

Park Seo Joon marked his 14th year in the industry by posting on Instagram behind-the-scenes footage from 20 different projects throughout his career, revealing the early years spent acting in Dream High 2 to leading parts in popular dramas like She Was Pretty and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

The BTS clips revealed his playful chemistry with Hwang Jung-eum, capturing candid laughter and camaraderie. His character in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim will always remain iconic, where he is portrayed as narcissistic yet still lovable Lee Young-joon. Behind-the-scenes glimpses showed much synergy with regard to Park Min-young, especially in memorable kiss scenes. All this really shows how he merged rom-com charm with emotionality, indeed making him a heartthrob in K-drama.

A Heartfelt Celebration with Purpose

Park Seo Joon did not only remember the past, he also appreciated the present and celebrated  auspicious moment with an hour-long run on the treadmill , cutting a cake with his team and with a donation of 100 million won to the Samsung Medical Center for children diagnosed with cancer.

The reason for philanthropy was also the main motive behind winning more hearts. His also posted an Instagram story listening to BTS’ Jungkook’s Still with you, which greatly drew waves to fans. This connection to BTS, fostered through friendships with members like V from Hwarang, added a layer of warmth to his celebration.

A Bright Future: Looking Ahead

At 36, the career of Park Seo Joon is in a continual flow. His anniversary post included glimpses of blockbusters such as Itaewon Class, Gyeongseong Creature, and his Hollywood debut in The Marvels.

 He further broadens his experience with a JTBC drama, Waiting for Gyeong-Do, which will premiere in late 2025 alongside Won Ji-an, Lee El, and Lee Ju-young. His ability to evolve from side roles into a world star is surely is a guarantee for his legacy to last through many stormy years.

Also Read: Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa Dating Kentaro Sakaguchi? Reveals ‘Dream’ Film Collaboration, Here’s The First Look!

RELATED News

Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Guess What Finally Won Beyoncé Her First Emmy?
Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Frisked In Ibiza, You Won’t Believe What Happened To Another Star At The Same Party
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos

LATEST NEWS

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
Supreme Court Notes ECI’s ‘Willingness’ To Fix Errors In Bihar Voter Draft Roll
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR
IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?