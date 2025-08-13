Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits

Park Seo Joon, the charm-filled South Korean actor, celebrated his milestone of completing 14 years since his debut into the film industry August 12, 2025. Known for his versatile roles, ranging from She Was Pretty to What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, he shared some throwback moments from these shows, reminiscing about his past journey. The actor’s Instagram post, full of memories testified to an enduring relationship with his fans and a bright future ahead.

A Walk Down Memory Lane with Nostalgia

Park Seo Joon marked his 14th year in the industry by posting on Instagram behind-the-scenes footage from 20 different projects throughout his career, revealing the early years spent acting in Dream High 2 to leading parts in popular dramas like She Was Pretty and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

The BTS clips revealed his playful chemistry with Hwang Jung-eum, capturing candid laughter and camaraderie. His character in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim will always remain iconic, where he is portrayed as narcissistic yet still lovable Lee Young-joon. Behind-the-scenes glimpses showed much synergy with regard to Park Min-young, especially in memorable kiss scenes. All this really shows how he merged rom-com charm with emotionality, indeed making him a heartthrob in K-drama.

A Heartfelt Celebration with Purpose

Park Seo Joon did not only remember the past, he also appreciated the present and celebrated auspicious moment with an hour-long run on the treadmill , cutting a cake with his team and with a donation of 100 million won to the Samsung Medical Center for children diagnosed with cancer.

The reason for philanthropy was also the main motive behind winning more hearts. His also posted an Instagram story listening to BTS’ Jungkook’s Still with you, which greatly drew waves to fans. This connection to BTS, fostered through friendships with members like V from Hwarang, added a layer of warmth to his celebration.

A Bright Future: Looking Ahead

At 36, the career of Park Seo Joon is in a continual flow. His anniversary post included glimpses of blockbusters such as Itaewon Class, Gyeongseong Creature, and his Hollywood debut in The Marvels.

He further broadens his experience with a JTBC drama, Waiting for Gyeong-Do, which will premiere in late 2025 alongside Won Ji-an, Lee El, and Lee Ju-young. His ability to evolve from side roles into a world star is surely is a guarantee for his legacy to last through many stormy years.

Also Read: Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa Dating Kentaro Sakaguchi? Reveals ‘Dream’ Film Collaboration, Here’s The First Look!