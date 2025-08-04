From Freaky Friday to Real-Life Rockstar: Lindsay Lohan’s Musical Journey

Lindsay Lohan’s name pretty much screams early 2000s Hollywood thanks to iconic roles like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. But a lot of people are not aware of the fact that Lindsay has got equal interest in music as well and she has been working on that skill since many years now.

Lindsay Lohan Didn’t Just Play a Pop Star, She Became One

Lindsay was not pretending to be a teenage pop star in freaky friday the movie, she was actually learning that skill and getting better at it day by day. She put a lot of hours of her day into being actually nice at music because she didn’t just want to pretend to know a form of art. Though the soundtrack was covered by the people who are pros at it, all the guitar music was her. She also sang Ultimate so that her fans can get a glimpse of what she sounds like while singing.

After the movie did well, Lindsay gave music a proper shot and put out two albums in the mid-2000s. She didn’t play guitar in the studio, but she wrote a bunch of the songs herself. Her music was a mix of pop and rock with some pretty personal lyrics, giving fans a peek into who she really is.

Lindsay Lohan’s Creative Side Goes Way Beyond Acting

Even though she’s been mostly out of the spotlight lately, Lindsay hasn’t lost her love for music. People have spotted her just messing around on guitar when she’s off the record, clearly still having fun with it. She hasn’t dropped any new songs in a while, but she’s hinted she might get back into it sometime, maybe mixing music and acting in some new way.

With all the ups and downs she’s had in her career, Lindsay’s musical side reminds us she’s not just an actress — she’s a multi-talented artist with a real passion for creativity.

