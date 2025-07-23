LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lindsay Lohan Dubs Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Like Another Mother’ At Freakier Friday Premiere

Lindsay Lohan Dubs Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Like Another Mother’ At Freakier Friday Premiere

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite for 'Freakier Friday,' a wild four-way body swap sequel packed with music and slapstick. But what secrets lie in their tight-knit bond? Let's decipher the bond of the co-stars in this piece. So get ready with your popcorn as Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8!

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis back on screen together
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis back on screen together

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 23, 2025 21:05:52 IST

Hollywood stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back together after starring in fantasy comedy film, ‘Freaky Friday’, for the upcoming movie ‘Freakier Friday’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Freakier Friday’ reunites the duo as mother and daughter Tess and Anna Coleman. At ‘Freakier Friday’s L.A. premiere, Lohan shared that the follow-up movie is “bigger, we have more stories to tell. It’s a four-way swap and there’s more music and there’s a lot more physical comedy than the first one, which I love. Any moment that I can pull a Lucile Ball, I’m down for it.”

Lohan and Curtis have been close friends since they worked together, as Lohan shared, “She was there for me at a time of my life when my mom was busy with my siblings, and she was kind of like another mother figure to me out here in L.A. That’s kept us pretty tight-knit over time, and we’ve always just been in contact,” as per the outlet.

Curtis added that in working with the 15-year-old Lohan in the first film, “I said to her from day one, ‘I want nothing from you except your own peace and serenity. And I am safe, I’m a home base; I don’t want anything, I’m not going to ask you to come to anything.'” She continued, “I don’t want her to feel transactional with me. I want her to feel love,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lohan said she’s “doing a TV show with Hulu that I’m really excited about and I’d like to take on some more serious, dramatic roles. And I love doing romantic comedy because that’s where my home is, and I feel like where my fans want to see me, but I’d like to take on some things that are different; maybe find something that’s an action-packed film. Just really show people a different side of me.”

‘Freakier Friday’ is an upcoming fantasy comedy film directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, it is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), which is based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel, and the seventh film in the franchise overall. Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong reprise their respective roles from the original film, with Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Vanessa Bayer joining the cast. ‘Freakier Friday’ hits theatres August 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Pedro Pascal Would've Shaved For Fantastic Four But Here's Why The Marvel Star Did Not Do It

Tags: Freakier FridayhollywoodJamie Lee CurtisLindsay Lohan

