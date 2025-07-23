Pedro Pascal Would’ve Shaved For Fantastic Four But Here’s Why The Marvel Star Did Not Do It

Pedro Pascal is known for his dedication to his roles—he’s taken a beating on screen, had his eyes gouged out, you name it. But one thing he’s not eager to do again? Go clean-shaven. After Wonder Woman 1984, he’s pretty much sworn it off.

In a recent chat with LADbible, Pascal admitted, “I grow such crap facial hair, but if I shave it all off… I really look very… Let’s just say, I’m not a fan of clean-shaven me.”

Pedro Pascal on his clean-shaven look in Wonder Woman 1984

The last time he went totally bare-faced was for the role of Maxwell “Max Lord” Lorenzano in Wonder Woman 1984. Max Lord, for those who missed it, is a slick businessman with a penchant for chaos, wielding the Dreamstone to save his collapsing oil empire—while rocking a full-on ‘80s aesthetic with blond hair and a smooth face.

Pascal has also talked about the reaction to his casting as Reed Richards in the new Fantastic Four. Apparently, he saw a lot more pushback from fans—complaints that he was too old or not the right fit—compared to what he heard after Game of Thrones or The Last of Us.

And when it came to playing Reed Richards, Pascal wanted to try out a real ‘60s accent, but Marvel told him to “talk more like yourself”—something he admits he struggled with at first.

Pedro Pascal: If they’d insisted on a clean-shaven look for Fantastic Four….”

He’s brutally honest about how he felt after Wonder Woman 1984: “I was so appalled by the way I looked,” he said. “I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way I looked that I never went back unless it were completely necessary. If they’d insisted on a clean-shaven look for Fantastic Four, I would’ve done it. But this time, the look was a collaborative decision.”

Now, with the DCEU officially over and James Gunn’s rebooted DCU rolling out, Pascal has moved on to Marvel territory, playing Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He’s joined by Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Fantastic Four: First Steps hits UK cinemas on July 24, and US theatres on July 25. While you wait, you can check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order, or see what other Marvel movies and shows are on the horizon.

