Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's $100 Million Netflix Deal Has Been Scrapped?

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s $100M Netflix deal is reportedly cancelled. Despite early success with their docuseries, later projects under Archewell Productions underperformed. Netflix cites low viewership and Meghan's focus on her brand as reasons for ending the partnership.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 23, 2025 16:47:00 IST

In the entertainment industry, there are reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative £100 million arrangement with Netflix has been cancelled due to heavy loss of revenue.

Originally signed in 2020 as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their roles as senior working royals, it was to serve as a foundation for their new media and life ventures in California. 

Neither the Duke and Duchess nor Netflix have so far issued statements, and sources close to the streaming giant hint at a quiet dissolution of the partnership that was once known as Archewell Productions.

Content Crossroads: The Performance Puzzle

Following the unprecedented attention of the opening stages of “Harry & Meghan” in early December 2022 for Netflix, it seemed most other feature pictures of the Archewell Productions label gathered little gross, at least by way of box office. 

While there did occur an insufficient reading in terms of viewing hours for the Duke of Sussex’s documentary, “Polo,” the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series, which had her name in the title, did not even feature in Netflix’s top 300 series for the first half of 2025. 

In view of these figures, it increasingly seems that such content will not keep its initial momentum sacred enough to churn out those regular “hits” that Netflix had set its eyes on from such a high-profile investment. In the very competitive streaming business, performance metrics often dictate whether multi-million-dollar deals are extended.

Shifting Priorities: Brand Building vs. Production Demands

The contract was allegedly cancelled due to a perceived shift in Meghan Markle’s priorities, according to reports. According to sources, Netflix officials are becoming more conscious of Meghan’s focus on her own lifestyle brand, “As Ever.” The streaming service reportedly doesn’t want to “play second fiddle” to her own branding initiatives. 

This raises a potential tension between the couple’s broad business ambitions and the expectations of regularly producing content for a large streaming service. Even though this “Harry & Meghan” was an unscripted series offering a rare glimpse into their lives, it may not have satisfied Netflix’s own intentional strategy for content. 

For Prince Harry in particular, the end of this deal would mean the loss of a revenue stream, and a roadblock to a media vision.

Tags: meghan markleNetflix cancellationprince harry

