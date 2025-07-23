Here’s Who Is Coming Back For Netflix’s ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ As Season 2 Begins Filming

Netflix’s highly anticipated zombie apocalypse drama ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ is back!

Get ready to experience the thrill and horrors as the apocalyptic world of the popular Korean series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is back with Season 2. On July 23, 2025, Netflix officially announced that the production of Season 2 has begun. The announcement came with just an exhilarating teaser video, stills from official script reading session and a group picture of the entire cast. While we might have to wait until 2026 for the premiere, the newly released details have already sent ripples of excitement through the fan community across the globe.

The Survivors Return: Familiar Faces in a Changed World

The heart of “All of Us Are Dead” lies in its compelling characters, and fans are thrilled to know that all the four leads of the Hyosan High survivors are back to face a new wave of terror.

Park Ji-hu

Park Ji-hu (Image credit- X)

Park Ji-hu returns as our resourceful protagonist,Nam On-jo, now a university student in Seoul, carrying the scars and trauma of the Hyosan outbreak. Ji-hu’s performance in the “Concrete Utopia,” “Little Women,” and “Spring of Youth” has further raised excitement among fans who are awaiting her craft to shine through again in Season 2.

Yoon Chan-young

Yoon Chan-young (Image Credit: X)

Yoon Chan-young is also set to return as Lee Cheong-san. This came as the biggest shocker as Cheong-san sacrificed his life in a heroic act in Season 1. Nonetheless, Cheong-san is confirmed among the returning cast that has ignited speculation like ‘Did he survive?’ , ‘Is he a “hambie” like Nam-ra?’ . Most recently, he captivated audineces in dramas like “High School Return of a Gangster” (2024) and “Hyper Knife”.

Cho Yi-hyun

Cho Yi-hyun (Image Credit- X)

Cho Yi-hyun also returns as Choi Nam-ra, the fierce and complex “hambie” class president who walked away from her friends at the end of Season 1. Her character is seen as a promising one as it will explore ‘hambie’s’ unique existence. Yi-hyun is rising her popularity index with works like “The Matchmakers” (2023) , “Ditto” (2022, film) and more recently with her ongoing drama ‘Head Over Heels’ (2025).

Lomon

Lomon (Image credit: X)

Lomon will also be back as Lee Su-hyeok, the agile and loyal fighter who is again ready to confront new horrors that await him. Lomon showcased his versatility with dramas like Revenge of Others” (2022) and “Branding in Seongsu” (2024).

Viewers will finally get to see how these beloved characters have adapted (or struggled to adapt) to a world forever changed by the zombie virus.

New Blood, New Threats: Expanding the Apocalypse

Season 2 isn’t just about revisiting the past and post-zombie virus life, it will further the terrifying scope of the outbreak. New characters will enter the game of death and survival, bringing fresh narratives, survival methods and new dynamics

Season 2 introduces actors Lee Min-jae , Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-i . These new additions are already acclaimed rising stars in k-drama landscape.

Lee Min Jae

Lee Min-jae (Image credit: X)

Lee Min Jae got critical acclaim for his roles in “Weak Hero Class 2”, “Crash Course in Romance” (2023) and “Hide” (2024) . In Season 2, he will play the role of On Jo’s college senior Yong Ma Ru.

Kim Si Eun

Kim Si-eun (Image credit: X)

Actress Kim Si Eun will take up the role of popular college student So Ju Ran. She is a familiar star seen in “Squid Game” Season 2 .

Roh Jae Won

Roh Jae-won (Image credit: X)

“Daily Dose of Sunshine” and “Squid Game” Seasons 2 and 3 fame Roh Jae Won will play National Intelligence Service team leader Han Du Seok.

Yoon Ga Yi

Yoon Ga-i (Image credit: X)

Additionally , “Love Scout” and “Undercover High School” actress Yoon Ga Yi will feature as Jong A , a bubbly college student known for her blunt remarks.

With Season 2 , Director Lee Jae Gyu will once again join forces with scriptwriter Chun Sung Il to deliver a spine-tingling narrative of death, survival and friendships.

All of Us Are Dead

‘All of Us Are Dead ‘is a zombie drama based on the webtoon “Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun. The drama is based on a group of high school students who find themselves entrapped in their school, Hyosan High, due to a mysterious virus outbreak. Season 1 premiered in 2022, winning the hearts of audiences around the world and topping the streaming platform. Following its global success, Netflix confirmed its return with Season 2, which is now officially in production.

