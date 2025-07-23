LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Hits Production: Zombies Rise Again

Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Hits Production: Zombies Rise Again

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is filming in Seoul, unleashing evolved zombies and new faces like Lee Min-jae. Will Nam On-jo and survivors outwit a deadlier virus? With a 2026 release, what betrayals and horrors await in this bloodier, bolder chapter?

Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead Season 2 production begins
Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead Season 2 production begins

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 23, 2025 15:00:00 IST

The wait is over for fans of the gripping Korean zombie thriller ‘All of Us Are Dead.’ Netflix has officially kicked off production for Season 2, promising more heart-pounding chaos and undead mayhem. After a global hit in 2022, the series is back to haunt Seoul’s streets, with cameras rolling as of July 2025. Here’s the juicy scoop on what’s coming!



Returning Heroes and New Blood

What is more exciting about this season? The first season still has an indelible impact on viewers’ minds, but season 2 is going to be more spicy. The core survivors of Hyosan High are back, ready to face a fresh wave of terror. Park Ji-hu reprises her role as Nam On-jo, with Yoon Chan-young as the possibly-not-dead Lee Cheong-san, Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra, and Lomon as Lee Su-hyeok.

A more exciting part of the series is going to be the news faces of the show featuring Lee Min-jae , Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-i. These newcomers will dive into a deadly new outbreak, expanding the story beyond the high school halls. Expect intense chemistry and shocking betrayals as old and new characters collide.

A Bolder, Bloodier Seoul

Season 2 takes the zombie apocalypse to new heights, with Seoul itself falling to a more evolved, ferocious breed of undead. Director Lee Jae-gyu teases “more powerful zombies” and a sprawling story that leaves Hyosan behind. Nam On-jo, now a university student, grapples with past trauma as a new virus erupts, forcing her and her new allies into a desperate fight for survival. 

The script, penned by Chun Sung-il, promises a deeper dive into the zombie phenomenon with gut-wrenching horror. Fans are already buzzed and flooding X with their excitement with tweets like, “I can’t wait!!!” and “This looks dope, definitely watching.”

Why the Wait Was Worth It

After multiple delays pushed filming from 2024 to 2025, fans were frustrated, but Netflix’s commitment to a “better production environment” ensures a polished, high-stakes season. Principal photography began July 23, 2025, with a release eyed for late 2026.

Fans were agitated because of the extended delay but according to the production’s promise a wait worthy grand storyline. This season aims to top the first’s 560 million viewing hours, so brace for a bloody ride because the zombies are almost here!

all of us are deadKorean dramanetflix

