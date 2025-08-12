LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting

In 2016, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo practically backed into one another, starting an amazing and protracted relationship. The two became parents and created an extended family after informally joining society in 2017.

They went through tragedy in 2022 after the death of their newborn twins, but they came out stronger. They just talked about their story in a Netflix documentary called Georgina.
They went through tragedy in 2022 after the death of their newborn twins, but they came out stronger. They just talked about their story in a Netflix documentary called Georgina.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 12, 2025 00:57:53 IST

The Love story of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is some sort of a fairy tale it begins as an accident, goes through the pitfall and ordeal of life and thrives due to shared ideals.

How did it all start?

Their romance story goes back to 2016 when Georgina in what she describes as love at first sight met Ronaldo in what was then a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. The first time that both of them hold hands they remember that they cannot remember anything that feels helpless and foreign to them since they had known each other since wind was distributed in the air.

When did it become official?

Nevertheless, they formalised their relationship at a show in 2017 The Best FIFA Football Awards officially when they came to the stage undoubtedly in pairs. The two also had a daughter in the same year and she was Alana Martina and Georgina took a motherly role to Ronaldo and her other children and by combining them together, the couple has formed a family that would become the most powerful cornerstone of the relationship.

During the time that Ronaldo was playing at Juventus, where the time period spans between the years 2018 and 2020, Georgina had the space to build her personality outside of Ronaldo who is a globally recognized face of the soccer pitch. She had created a mark in the fashion industry through her associations with the labels and featuring in the society and she ensured to stand her own independent stand by saying: But with some people referring to me as the girlfriend of, I feel very proud to call you my husband. It was a time when one recognized and became empowered to become.

2022 was not kind for Ronaldo and Georgina

The year of 2022 was great tragedy and strength. The birth of one of the twin infants resulted in the death, however, as a family, the couple was delighted at the birth of their baby girl named Bella Esmeralda. Through her Netflix documentary I am Georgina, in the same year Georgina threw the doors to her inner world open to the world to see beyond the glitz the glam and the freedom the lifestyle without the glitz. The latest era was 2023, when Ronaldo signed to play at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. They enjoyed the new family oriented lifestyle in the place that was a world away since it was in the heart of Europe and definitely not a football capital. 

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!

Tags: cristiano ronaldocristiano ronaldo engagementCristiano Ronaldo GirlfriendGeorgina Rodriguez

RELATED News

That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?