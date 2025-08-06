From Mirzapur to Mumbai: Shweta Tripathi’s Three Crore Chembur 3BHK Sparks Buzz

Shweta Tripathi made headlines when she bought an opulent 3BHK house in Chembur, Mumbai, for about Rs 3 crore. Tripathi, famous for her fierce will as Golu Gupta in “Mirzapur,” has made a wise purchase considering her own rising status and the emerging desirability of Chembur as a hot real estate destination.

A Prime Investment in Supreme Boulevard

The apartment sits on the 9th floor of Supreme Boulevard by Supreme Universal and covers 938 sq ft, bought at Rs 32,000 per sq ft. The sale took effect on July 2, 2025, with an additional attraction being the two car parking spaces assigned to the apartment.

In audit since the transaction offered her the benefit of the stamp duty exemption for women homebuyers’ regime via Maharashtra government, she paid Rs 15 lakh towards stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration charges, thereby making it an intelligent decision from the financial point of view. The price is indeed booming since the acquisitions of Godrej Properties have given it glamour and classy status. With high-profile projects such as this elevating Chembur’s standing, it has become truly a purchase in a blend of luxury and strategic foresight.

Shweta Tripathi’s Journey Toward Stardom

From Masaan (2015), through her seminal Indo-Bollywood acting in Mirzapur, Shweta began to carve a place for herself in Bollywood and on the OTT platform. She is an NIFT graduate, and after some time in the background, she went ahead, breaking into the Foremost industry with movies: Haraamkhor, Cargo, etc. By 2025, she was also a producer of sorts, telling stories that were anything but conventional.

Her recently made purchase in Chembur seems to reflect from her newly found splendour, which is somber to the lavish lifestyles enjoyed by her co-stars like Pankaj Tripathi, who has a sea-facing home in Mumbai. The 3BHK stands to testify to her hard-earned fame and financial wisdom.

Chembur: The New Luxury Nucleus of Mumbai

Chembur’s evolution into a prime residential destination is attracting stars and investors alike. Supreme Boulevard, erstwhile associated with the Kapoor family, and Godrej’s superluxury projects in the area promise modern amenities and connectivity.

Shweta’s Rs 3 crore exercise is in the same league as cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s Rs 21.1 crore purchase in the same locality. As Chembur attracts more elegance, Shweta’s new home places her right in the center of an evolving real estate landscape in Mumbai.

