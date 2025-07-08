From Rs 1800 to Rs 14 Lakh, Smriti Irani’s Massive Salary Jump For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani, the actress-turned-politician who has etched her character of Tulsi Virani in the hearts of the Indian audience till this day is again back with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot. What’s more surprising is the hike in her paycheque after 25 years, showing the depth and value held by her character of Tulsi.

Tulsi’s Paycheck From Rs 1,800 to a 14 Lakh

Irani is in headlines for her first look and now her pay check is creating buzz among the viewers. When the series first aired in 2000, Irani earned a modest Rs 1,800 per episode but in this reboot her paycheque has skyrocketed to an impressive Rs 14 lakh per episode, marking one of the highest fees in Indian television history.

During its original run, the show reportedly generated over Rs 1,500 crore in revenue, with Irani’s salary increasing from Rs 8,000 to Rs 50,000 per episode by the end.

Smriti Irani’s Nostalgic Comeback As Tulsi Virani

The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta Kapoor, has generated immense buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting Irani’s return to the small screen after 25 years.

Irani’s first look as Tulsi in a banarasi saree with a heavy zari border has already sparked nostalgia among the fans.

The reboot is reported to be an entertainment pack of 150 episodes. Ekta Kapoor, the producer of this iconic daily soap in a recent event said, “The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000 episode. This show deserves that.”

Fans Reaction To Smriti Irani’s Television Comeback

The rebooted series will air on Star Plus at 10:30 PM, starting July 29, 2025, and will also stream on JioHotstar. The energy and enthusiasm of the fans have flooded social media with love and some fans are even comparing Tulsi’s return to Anupamaa, with comments like “Anupama vs Tulsi… mazaa aayega!”

Fans are ready to welcome back their beloved Tulsi Virani with the same love and energy, again sitting in front of their screens at 10:30 on Star Plus.