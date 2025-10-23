LIVE TV
From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 12:11:18 IST

(Reuters) -Netflix is teaming up with Mattel and Hasbro to turn its blockbuster animated film  "KPop Demon Hunters" into toys, deepening a consumer-goods push that could help diversify its revenue. The partnership, announced on Tuesday, will produce toys, collectibles, games and role-play products based on the film that follows a successful female K-pop trio who play massive concerts while trying to save the world from sinister forces. Since its June debut, the film has topped more than 325 million views, making it Netflix's most-watched original movie. Its soundtrack has received platinum certification and the breakout single "Golden" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The movie has also sparked a steady stream of cosplay and dance challenges across social media platforms. By turning it into toys, Netflix is betting smaller, non-franchise films can scale into lucrative intellectual property. The company is already offering "KPop Demon Hunters" apparel, accessories and collectibles through its online shop. It also offers toys based on other hit franchises, such as "Stranger Things," and has heavily invested in mobile games and immersive experiences stemming from its original content, to boost fan loyalty and diversify its revenue away from subscriptions. Other media companies including Walt Disney have leaned on toys to turn breakout hits such as "Frozen" into massive franchises that bring a reliable stream of revenue. The companies said on Tuesday that Mattel — the maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels — will develop and market a global line of "KPop Demon Hunters" products starting in 2026, spanning dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles and playsets. Hasbro's range will include special-feature plush, youth electronics and role-play items, with the first release being a "MONOPOLY Deal: KPop Demon Hunters" edition. The products would be available at retailers from spring 2026 through the holiday season and beyond, the companies said. Netflix and Mattel are scheduled to report results today after the bell. (Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS