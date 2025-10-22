LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 13:17:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone

By Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Fans arrived for an early screening of the absurdist sci-fi comedy film “Bugonia,” on Monday night in Los Angeles with one unique condition—the theater only admitted bald people. The film's distributor, Focus Features, challenged audiences to shave their heads to see “Bugonia,” starring Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone. Stone and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos gained a powerful fanbase after teaming up for Oscar-nominated films “Poor Things” and “The Favourite.” “Bugonia” will be released in select theaters on Friday and then across the U.S. on October 31. In “Bugonia,” Stone plays a powerful pharmaceutical CEO named Michelle Fuller, who is kidnapped by two conspiracy theorist-cousins who are convinced that she's an alien – so much so, they shave her head. With a barber in the foyer, fans like Sam Sherman from Los Angeles stepped up to get their buzz cut to gain entry to the screening. "I was already thinking of shaving my head," Sherman said. "I saw, like, a post about this and I was like, that's a perfect excuse because I want to see 'Bugonia' anyway and I get to see it two weeks early or whatever it is, and then I get a free haircut and a free movie. It's hard to say no to that,” he added. Matthew Lopez, 29, from Los Angeles, thought the bald screening inspired by Stone's shaved head was a great idea. "It's almost feeling immersive, like, ok, 'I did it, she did it.' I can feel some connection to the story,” he said. For Richard Chong, 36, it was a chance to appease his friends and family. "I like the director. I think he's really good, very weird and my friends hate my bowl cut, so this is for them, also my wife, she really hates it," Chong said. (Reporting by Sandra Stojanovic, Daniel Cole, Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 1:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

Who’s Teji Kahlon? Popular Punjabi Singer Shot At In Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Film Shines Despite Thamma Clash!

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

Thamma Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Roars With Rs 25 Cr Opening, Sets Big Weekend Buzz!

LATEST NEWS

India vs Australia 2nd ODI At Adelaide, Check Ticket Info

Google Maps or Mappls? Why Indian Users Are Switching to Mappls

Baidu expands robotaxi push to Switzerland in PostBus deal

Conservationists argue against 'selective' targeting of palm oil

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's central bank surprises with decision to hold rates steady

Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone

‘India’s Russian Oil Imports To Drop’, Claims US President Donald Trump After Phone Call With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone
Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone
Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone
Fans shave heads to see sci-fi movie 'Bugonia' starring Emma Stone
QUICK LINKS