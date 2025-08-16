LIVE TV
From Tehran To Constable Kanakam: Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week!

This Independence Day weekend, OTT must-watches offers spicy drama! From patriotic Hindi thriller action to Malayalam courtroom saga. We've perfect recommendations in various Indian languages. Enjoy these sizzling releases as they come your way!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 16:30:00 IST

This Independence Day weekend is here! And we bring you a perfectly list of OTT watches in Indian languages, from high-octane thrillers to riveting courtroom dramas. So relax, grab your popcorn and indulge yourself in these engrossing tales at ZEE5, SunNxt, and OTTplay Premium. We bet, you’re going to love these recommendations!

Tehran

Where To Watch : ZEE5 (August 14)

Language: Hindi

Description: Tehran depicts John Abraham as Rajeev Kumar in a geopolitical thriller inspired by the 2012 bombing in Delhi, this action and suspense packed film promised a hot serve for all action buffs. Directed by Arun Gopalan, it is about Kumar’s secretive mission in Tehran to take out a terrorist mastermind.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala

Where To Watch: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium (August 15)

Language: Malyalam

Description: Starring Suresh Gopi as a senior lawyer and Anupama Parameswaran playing Janaki as an assault survivor fighting for justice, Janaki V vs State of Kerala is an intense and striking courtroom drama. Pravin Narayanan’s film was caught up in a controversy due to it’s title but still delivered a strong and bold narrative on resilience and India’s judicial system for the sentimental spectators.

Good Day 

Where To Watch: SunNxt, OTTplay Premium (August 15)

Language: Tamil

Description: Good Day, a Tamil drama directed by N Aravindhan stars Prithiviraj Ramalingam in the leading role. It is a hooking story of Santhakumar, a factory worker who creates chaos because of his drinking problems. Starring alongside Kaali Venkat and Myna Nandhini, this film blends humour and heartbreak into one beautiful tapestry that explores life-altering choices made in a day. 

Constable Kanakam

Where to Watch: Not Specified (Check OTTplay Premium, ETV Win) 

Language: Telugu

Description: Constable Kanakam, a Telugu series, starring Varsha Bollamma as a determined woman cop. The case involves an investigation of the sudden mysterious disappearance of women from the village. This thriller is set back in 1990s Repalle and dives into suspense, coupled with local folklore, providing a hugely engaging narrative for every crime drama buff.

Policy

Where to Watch: OTTplay Premium

Language: Punjabi

Description: Policy follows Pali, an insurance agent planning to kidnap his boss, only to find everything going wrong. Starring Malkiat Meet and Raj Dhaliwal, it is a quirky mix of crime and comedy for the audiences searching for idealistic yet light entertainment.

These recommendations are going to get you completely hooked and make you come back to this list again. So, give this weekend to yourself and these must-watch movies and series. Have a good watch!

