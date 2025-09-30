LIVE TV
Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out On His Affair Rumours: 'Sugar Daddy Ki Adat…' Shocking Revelations

Sunita Ahuja addresses rumours about Govinda’s alleged affair with a younger actress, dismisses infidelity claims, and reveals the couple has lived separately for 15 years. She also comments on industry sugar-daddy culture and family tensions affecting their 37-year marriage.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 17:09:04 IST

In her recent YouTube vlog, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, finally broke her silence on the rumors surrounding her husband’s presumed affair with a younger Marathi actress and launched her own fiery and frank onslaught. Crediting the incessant gossip with some measure of her distraught, Sunita dismissed the infidelity claims while also shedding some light on her own unusual marriage and their tumultuous coexistence.

The wife of the actor revealed that she and Govinda have been living for the past 15 years in two separate houses just across the street from each other, maintaining their family unit through the medium of their children. Even with such physical separation, she professes to still love “Chi Chi” only, now and again, she wishes she could deny his existence, being upset 100% regarding the verified stories.

Industry Entrapment And Sugar Daddy Culture

While discussing Govinda’s rumored relationship with a younger actress, Sunita did not mince words while expressing her opinion about the industry often being perceived as transactional: “Kya hota hai naa jo ladkiyan aajkal aati hai struggle karne ke liye, inko sugar daddy ki adat padh gayi hai. Koi naa koi ladkiyan sochti hain ki humara ghar chal jaayega, pocket money mil jaayega”

Her remarks indicate that she thinks the rumors are from some opportunistic people in the industry, not legitimate infidelities on her husband’s part. Sunita had one final warning to anyone trying to interfere in her marriage: “Jabtak main naa pakdun, lekin agar pakad liya toh fir voh hain naa Sunny Deol ka haath hai mera, 5 kg ka hai” (Unless I catch them, it’s fine, but if I do, remember I have Sunny Deol’s hand-it weighs 5 kg).

Family Sabotage And Marital Strain

The interview that Sunita did not only discuss the affair, but it also revealed some of the very vital parts in the family and said that there are family members who really do not want the couple to remain together. It is all due to the fact that they are jealous of the happiness of the couple in their family. “Problem yeh ki iski family main log hai jo mujhe aur Govinda ko saath nahi dekhna chahte,” she said, hinting that there was some kind of manipulative effort for making strife in the family.

Among all this emotional stress and the couple living separately for quite some time, the two, very recently, publicly appeared together celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Sunita says that her children give her strength in activities like this; she told, “Main bhut strong hun kyunki mere pass mere bacche hain” (I am very strong because I have my children). The interview is incisive and now puts into public sharp focus the complex and long-standing dynamic of their 37-year marriage.

