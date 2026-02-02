LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Grammys 2026 Naked Dress Shocker: Chappell Roan Breaks Red Carpet Norms, Viral Videos Show Her Outfit Hanging From Her Breasts  — Check Photos Here

Chappell Roan is an influential figure in the 2026 ceremony because of her success in the field of music but the viral dress took all the limelight.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 2, 2026 09:05:39 IST

One of the most discussed fashion moments of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on February 1, 2026, made American singer songwriter Chappell Roan headline a red carpet.

Naked Dress Shocker: Watch Chappell Roan’s Viral Dress 

She was wearing a clear burgundy Mugler gown that carried the fashion of the nude dress yet the transparent outfit rested on the lower part of the body courtesy of ornamental fake piercings. The appearance was augmented with temporary body art, such as a pony sketching on her chest most likely a reference to her popular song the pink pony club and a complex lace tattoo design on her back.



Hairstyling also had her trademark red curls which were designed in curls and fishtail formations, with winged eyeliner, silver eyeshadow, and the soft blush which was matched with the dramatic outfit. 

Chappell Roan In Grammys 2026 Viral Video

Roan herself was a traditional take on combining fashion and art in the Grammys, and the red carpet statements she made were not even bold enough to be considered unexpected by this point. She became one of a long line of celebrities who have adopted bold and even subversive fashions over time, and she has proven that the fashion decisions of the night can be as newsworthy as the songs. The viral moment and the highlight of the evening coverage were the sheer appearance of Roan with all its mottled elements of couture daring and symbolic power. 

In addition to fashion, Chappell Roan is an influential figure in the 2026 ceremony because of her success in the field of music. She has been nominated in two key categories, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance of her song the Subway and this highlights her increasing popularity in the music industry. Previously in 2025, she received the award of Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys and her adventurousness in the red carpet in 2026 further confirmed her as a daring creative voice in both music and fashion. 

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 9:05 AM IST
QUICK LINKS