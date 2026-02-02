Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji Film Shows Strong Growth, Storms Past Rs 17 Crore Mark

The third film of the cop franchise, which displays a harsh reality, Mardaani 3 has completed its first weekend box office run and shown consistent box office growth.

The film features Rani Mukerji in her main role as Shivani Shivaji Roy and experienced a large audience increase on its first Sunday, which proved its ability to compete in the mid-budget market for content-driven films.

The film began with a stable performance on Friday but experienced strong growth on Saturday, after which positive audience feedback helped it reach higher audience numbers during its final weekend period, which exceeded the first industry projections.

Mardaani 3 Weekend Box Office Trajectory and Revenue Growth

The film’s weekend box office results demonstrate the franchise’s continued expansion through its established growth pattern. The movie opened with a net collection of Rs 4 crore on Friday, followed by a noticeable spike on Saturday to Rs 6.25 crore.

The Sunday momentum reached its highest point when early estimates indicated a collection of Rs 7.25 crore, which brought the total three-day earnings to around Rs 17.50 crore.

The current growth path achieves extraordinary results because it exceeds the opening weekend results of both the 2014 original and its 2019 sequel while proving that Shivani Shivaji Roy remains a strong attraction for Indian viewers who prefer powerful storytelling.

Mardaani 3 Occupancy Rates and Urban Audience Engagement

The film established its strongest box office performance through the examination of its occupancy rates, which showed that the major metropolitan centers served as its best markets.

The Hindi-language thriller achieved 33.13% occupancy during its first Sunday, while its evening screenings reached almost 50% occupancy in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Kolkata. The controlled release system used 2600 showings to maintain theater attendance because this distribution created a “scarcity effect,” which increased foot traffic on Sunday.

The morning shows began with low attendance, yet the afternoon and evening sessions experienced huge crowds because urban families and individual viewers selected the film for its social importance and Rani Mukerji’s powerful performance.

Also Read: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji’s Cop Drama Stays Strong, Faces Border 2 Challenge Head On