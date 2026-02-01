Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji’s Cop Drama Stays Strong, Faces Border 2 Challenge Head On

The public continues to connect with Rani Mukerji’s unyielding quest for justice, which she portrays through her character Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3.

The crime thriller achieved a successful Saturday performance by earning ₹6 crore, which brought its total earnings to ₹10 crore after two days of release despite facing competition from the long-running war epic Border 2.

The film demonstrates its strength through the “patriotic wave” because the Yash Raj Films franchise maintains its brand power and the main actress attracts viewers.

Franchise Momentum and Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

The third installment shows its commercial success because audiences have developed greater confidence in the series’ authentic and realistic storytelling.

The film reached ₹10 crore within 48 hours because its first day achieved the same ₹3.80 crore total of the 2019 sequel, which enabled it to exceed its previous opening weekend results.

The rising demand for shows during the evening and nighttime in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi drives this trend because audience numbers exceeded 30% capacity. The film achieves profitability for its creators because it uses budget resources efficiently while distributing its content through 2,500 screens.

Border 2 Competition and Theatrical Resilience

The Sunny Deol film competes against other films, which requires theaters to show strong resistance. The war drama has achieved a box office total of over ₹250 crore during its second week, while the cop drama has established itself as a unique show that attracts viewers who want an intense thriller with a deep social message.

The “Mardaani” brand has historically relied on strong word-of-mouth rather than massive opening day fireworks, and the current Day 2 growth shows that audiences for content-oriented cinema continue to attend. The film successfully competes against the border-front epic through its ongoing audience presence in multiplexes.

