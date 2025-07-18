Gwyneth Paltrow Had A Crush On Another Hollywood Star During Brad Pitt Romance

Gwyneth Paltrow’s on-again, off-again relationship with Brad Pitt during the 1990s was Hollywood high drama, but a new biography exposes she had another A-list offer on her plate when they were an item.

An excerpt from Amy Odell’s book, ‘Gwyneth: The Biography’ exposes Paltrow’s equivocating over Pitt and her shocking interest in a British sex symbol, spoiling the myth of their eternally doable love affair. Here’s the juicy inside scoop on what really happened behind the scenes.

Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Pitt: The “IT” Couple with Secret Doubts

Paltrow and Pitt, who dated from 1994 to 1997, were the iconic ”It” couple of Hollywood at that time and even got engaged in 1996. However, during the shoot of Emma later that year, Paltrow shared her doubts regarding Pitt as her choice to a member of the crew.

As Odell mentioned, she had confessed to crushing on her fellow actor Hugh Grant. Even her friends were surprised by Paltrow’s hidden desire, because Pitt and Paltrow were the ideal couple during that timeline. This was a shocking revelation, making fans dive deep with curiosity and the enigma of their breakup.

Gwyneth And Brad’s Cultural Clashes and Caviar Lessons

Gwyneth Paltrow’s roving heart wasn’t the only thing in question. The biography cites a cultural rift between the two actresses. Born and raised in Manhattan by a filmmaking mother and acting father, Paltrow was not impressed with Pitt’s Missouri background.

She apparently told him that she had to clarify beluga from osetra caviar while out eating, a comment which would be blasted on social media for appearing snobbish.

Breakup Rumours and Lasting Friendship

The couple’s 1997 split was never fully justified, but Odell surmises in her book that Pitt was threatened by Paltrow’s growing stardom. Gossip further flew that Paltrow had slept with Sliding Doors co-star John Hannah, further fueling the breakup. In spite of the ugliness, Paltrow and Pitt have since the couple has maintained mutual friendship.

In a 2022 interview with Goop, Pitt had complimented having Paltrow as his friend as “lovely,” to which she had replied with, “I love you so much.”

