Home > Entertainment > Why Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck's Romance Crumbled? Amy Odell's Upcoming Book Has All The Answers

Why Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck’s Romance Crumbled? Amy Odell’s Upcoming Book Has All The Answers

Amy Odell's upcoming book, "Gwyneth: The Biography," releasing July 29, 2025, explores Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck's passionate but doomed 1997-2000 romance. The book will be a candid look at their incompatible paths and Hollywood love story.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 16:51:09 IST

Amy Odell has announced her upcoming book on Gwyneth Paltrow, “Gwyneth: The Biography,” is going to get published in two weeks, on July 29, 2025. Earlier, Odell wrote a book on Anna Wintour and now after three years of hard work and dedication, her new book will be out soon.

This upcoming book has all the readers in chokehold as they can finally get the answer, why Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck’s sizzling romance flamed out 28 years ago, despite undeniable chemistry.

Gwyneth And Ben’s Hot Chemistry Wasn’t Enough

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck’s romance began in 1997. In “Gwyneth: The Biography” by Amy Odell, Paltrow openly complimented Affleck’s “technically excellent” sex moves, even sharing explicit details to friends like makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin.

The pair, who starred together in Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Bounce (2000), seemed like a Hollywood heaven-made marriage. But their off-and-on again three-year affair was the end of the iconic love story. 

Odell claims that although Paltrow was attracted to Affleck’s brain, the two were not meant to be because they had incompatible personalities and his demons emerged.

Ben Affleck’s Demons Took a Toll

Affleck’s addiction and gambling addiction were major speed bumps while they dated. Odell’s book highlights that such “self-destructive impulses” place a huge burden on their relationship.

Friends commented that Affleck preferred to spend time with his friends than with Paltrow, who felt isolated when he preferred video games or nights out over her efforts, like having dinner. 

There were also adultery accusations, with Paltrow then suggesting betrayal, speaking out to declare, “I love men, even though they’re lying, cheating scumbags,” after their breakup in 2000. These issues overshadowed their passion, and the couple broke up.

Divergent Paths Sealed the Breakup

While Paltrow turned to wellness practices such as Ashtanga yoga and meditation, later propelling her Goop empire, Affleck’s life followed a divergent path. His addictions again surfaced in 1999, further alienating them.

They had already broken up for good by the release of their film Bounce in 2000. Paltrow later married Chris Martin, and Affleck, who had cleaned himself up, married Jennifer Garner, both the marriages ended in divorce.

Explaining how they ended, Odell states their “physical chemistry couldn’t outrun his self-destructive tendencies” and how personal struggle and change reshaped their destinies. “Gwyneth: The Biography,” out July 29, provides an unglamorized portrayal of this timeless Hollywood love affair.

Tags: Amy Odellben affleckGwyneth Paltrowhollywood

