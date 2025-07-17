How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87

Connie Francis, the unmistakable voice behind classics like “Stupid Cupid,” “Pretty Little Baby,” and “Mama,” has died at 87. She passed away on July 16, just days after being hospitalised for what she described as “extreme pain.”

The news was confirmed by her longtime friend Ron Roberts, who shared the sad update on Facebook.

How Did Connie Francis Die?

Roberts wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”

Connie Francis, the legendary singer behind ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ and ‘Pretty Little Baby,’ has passed away at age 87.

The pop star of the ’50s and ’60s was the first woman to have a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. pic.twitter.com/dxV9K5M9zf — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) July 17, 2025

Rip Connie Francis

1937 - 2025 Goodbye to a true icon. pic.twitter.com/SjoWOe7jxC — am ✰ (@decodekoch) July 17, 2025

When Connie Francis got hospitalised

Earlier this month, Connie had told her fans she’d been admitted to the hospital on July 2, cancelling her planned Independence Day appearance due to her health struggles.

She mentioned she was undergoing tests, suspecting her pain might be connected to earlier hip treatment.

“Hello Everyone. As many of you may now have learned through (radio star) Cousin Brucie’s Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing.”

She added, “I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavour to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

She was later moved to intensive care before being placed in a private room. On July 4, she posted to Facebook saying she was feeling better after a good night’s rest and wished everyone a happy Fourth of July, thanking fans for their support.

1962’s Pretty Little Baby breaks the Internet

Connie’s passing comes shortly after “Pretty Little Baby,” her 1962 hit, found a new audience when it went viral on Instagram and TikTok. Rising to prominence in the late 1950s, she delivered a string of hits—“Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Who’s Sorry Now,” and “Where the Boys Are” among them.

Her breakthrough came with “Who’s Sorry Now,” which gained massive popularity after being featured on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand in 1958. The song sold over a million copies and topped the UK charts.

Connie Francis kept performing and recording for decades. She shared her story in her autobiography “Who’s Sorry Now?” in 1984 and followed up with “Among My Souvenirs” in 2017, before stepping away from the public eye in 2018.

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ V Join ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3? Here’s What We Know!