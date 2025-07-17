LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Home > Entertainment > How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87

How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87

Connie Francis, iconic singer of hits like “Stupid Cupid” and “Who’s Sorry Now,” has died at 87. She passed on July 16 after being hospitalized for severe pain. Her friend Ron Roberts confirmed the news. The 1950s pop legend’s music recently found new life on TikTok and Instagram.

Connie Francis was admitted to the hospital on July 2
Connie Francis was admitted to the hospital on July 2

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 16:23:07 IST

Connie Francis, the unmistakable voice behind classics like “Stupid Cupid,” “Pretty Little Baby,” and “Mama,” has died at 87. She passed away on July 16, just days after being hospitalised for what she described as “extreme pain.”

The news was confirmed by her longtime friend Ron Roberts, who shared the sad update on Facebook.

How Did Connie Francis Die?

Roberts wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”

When Connie Francis got hospitalised 

Earlier this month, Connie had told her fans she’d been admitted to the hospital on July 2, cancelling her planned Independence Day appearance due to her health struggles.

She mentioned she was undergoing tests, suspecting her pain might be connected to earlier hip treatment.

“Hello Everyone. As many of you may now have learned through (radio star) Cousin Brucie’s Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing.”

She added, “I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavour to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

She was later moved to intensive care before being placed in a private room. On July 4, she posted to Facebook saying she was feeling better after a good night’s rest and wished everyone a happy Fourth of July, thanking fans for their support.

1962’s Pretty Little Baby breaks the Internet

Connie’s passing comes shortly after “Pretty Little Baby,” her 1962 hit, found a new audience when it went viral on Instagram and TikTok. Rising to prominence in the late 1950s, she delivered a string of hits—“Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Who’s Sorry Now,” and “Where the Boys Are” among them.

Her breakthrough came with “Who’s Sorry Now,” which gained massive popularity after being featured on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand in 1958. The song sold over a million copies and topped the UK charts.

Connie Francis kept performing and recording for decades. She shared her story in her autobiography “Who’s Sorry Now?” in 1984 and followed up with “Among My Souvenirs” in 2017, before stepping away from the public eye in 2018.

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ V Join ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3? Here’s What We Know!

Tags: celebrity deathConnie Francispretty little lady singer

More News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher
Is Vijay Deverakonda Down With Dengue Ahead Of Kingdom Release? Actor Is Reportedly Hospitalised
Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians
Is Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan? Media Reports Say Yes, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Says No—What’s The Truth?
Amarnath Yatra Suspended Amid Torrential Rain In Jammu And Kashmir; Army Rescues Pilgrims Swept Away By Floodwaters
How Much Will Amitabh Bachchan Earn Per Episode Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17? The Numbers Will Leave You Stunned
What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala After CBFC Clearance?
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI for Team India
Explained: What Is The Sex Scandal Involving Buddhist Monks That Has Shaken Thailand?
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution
How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87
How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87
How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87
How Did Connie Francis Die? ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Went Viral At The Age Of 87

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?