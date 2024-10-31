Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Halsey Recalls Being ‘Just Frozen’ After A Powerful Executive Scrolled Through Her Private Nudes Without Consent

The incident brought a sense of regression, making her feel as if she’d lost all her power, saying, “You’re nothing…You’ll always be nothing.” Despite experiencing worse events, Halsey said this particular incident stood out because it felt so casual yet deeply invasive.

In a revealing interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Halsey spoke about a deeply unsettling experience involving a breach of her privacy by a “powerful” music executive.

During the conversation with host Alex Cooper, Halsey shared how they caught the executive viewing — and possibly transferring — private nude photos from her phone. The incident became a focal point as they discussed the troubling power dynamics within the entertainment industry.

“I Was Just Frozen”

Describing the encounter, Halsey recounted, “I had a really strange situation a couple years ago,” noting that the incident happened some time ago while she was working with this executive.

Accompanied by her two male managers, Halsey explained she initially felt safe in his presence and didn’t anticipate any issues. The meeting seemed ordinary and celebratory, “very just celebratory and there was a lot of industry talk. I didn’t feel weird about it at all,” she explained.

The night took an uncomfortable turn when the executive asked her to send a picture of them together to his niece. Halsey took a quick selfie, handed him her phone, and went to the bathroom, saying, “Text it to yourself. I have to pee.” But when she returned, she found him scrolling through her private photos. She described her shock, saying, “I was just frozen…I was like, ‘Did I just imagine that?…What the heck just happened?’” She also recalled wondering if he had sent any photos to himself and then deleted the messages.

Reflecting on the moment, Halsey spoke about the vulnerability she felt despite her success: “I’m in this situation where I have so much power…I have a bodyguard…and I’m in this exclusive space…And then this invasive thing just happens on a whim.”

The experience left her feeling diminished and insecure, confessing, “I went from being like, ‘Yeah, I’m like f—ing hot s—…And then I sat down.”

The incident brought a sense of regression, making her feel as if she’d lost all her power, saying, “You’re nothing…You’ll always be nothing.” Despite experiencing worse events, Halsey said this particular incident stood out because it felt so casual yet deeply invasive.

