Hansal Mehta Backs Aamir Khan’s YouTube Release Of Sitaare Zameen Par, Says It Deserves Praise, Not Criticism

Hansal Mehta praises Aamir Khan’s decision to release Sitaare Zameen Par via YouTube pay-per-view, calling it a smart step towards a fair, creator-led film industry and broader audience access.

Published: July 31, 2025 21:06:58 IST

Hansal Mehta was among those applauding Aamir Khan for his out-of-the-box idea to release his film Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube paid-view. This decision has caused an uproar in the industry. Mehta described it as “smart, forward-thinking move that ought to be applauded, not just thoughtlessly dismissed.”

In his post, Mehta went on to show how this plan is not really a threat to the existing modes of distribution, but rather it is an essential step towards creating a healthier, more inclusive, and creator-led ecosystem. He pointed out that in a sector that has typically been inclined towards big-budget films and stringent theatrical windows, this experiment may just be what various films badly need.

Democratizing Access: A Victory for the Audience

One of the strongest arguments made by Mehta is that Aamir Khan’s pay-per-view model has a democratizing impact. He argues that by making the movie available at an affordable rate of ₹100 on a platform that is open to everyone like YouTube, cinema is able to reach out to places far beyond urban multiplexes and pay-for-subscription streaming.



This strategy rides on the popularity of online payments such as UPI and the omnipresent presence of YouTube on almost all smart devices in India. Aamir Khan himself has expressed his aspiration to make cinema affordable for all at a reasonable price, without any consideration of geographical location. This strategy aims to replicate the so-called “pay-per-view” model of a stand-alone ticket for a film on a digital platform, giving an immensely expanded audience the potential freedom to engage with film content on their terms.

Empowering Creators: A Sustainable Revenue Stream

Hansal Mehta also highlighted the substantial advantages this model would have for creators. By establishing a stable “mid-tail revenue layer” between theatrical runs and subscription transactions, a pay-per-view model on a platform like YouTube can create new and lasting sources of revenue.

This financial solidity, Mehta contends, can be cycled back into the industry so that producers can risk money on less commercial ventures like documentaries and regional films, which usually cannot gain traction in today’s market. In addition, direct pay-per-view performance also gives filmmakers valuable information regarding audience preference, which can generate wiser green-lighting decisions and more diverse storytelling in the future. This is not a war on streamers or theaters but a reform in distribution that returns power to the producers.

