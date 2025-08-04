Home > Entertainment > Happy 44th Birthday Meghan Markle! From Actress To Duchess, How She Swapped Hollywood For Royal Drama?

The 44th birthday of Meghan Markle is spilling tea on her journey from a Suits star to Duchess of Sussex: a steamy royal romance with Harry. From the scandalous Megxit, and empire building in Montecito, her life is filled with drama, several flops and a sprinkle of ferocious ambition. Love her or hate her, Meagan's story will always stay relevant.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 4, 2025 05:00:00 IST

From the Hollywood actress Meghan Markle, she has come a long way to Duchess. As on August 4, 2025 she turns 44, have a look at Meghan’s trip from small screen to royal life, focusing on the manifestation of ambition and romanticism, revenge, glam, and a little grit with plenty of scandals. Here is how Meghan switched scripts for tiaras, gliding gracelessly through fame, love, and controversy.

Meghan’s Royal Romance and Hollywood Hustle

Meghan Markle was born in Los Angeles and clawed her way through Tinseltown’s tough scene to land what would become her break-out role: Rachel Zane on Suits in 2011. Before becoming famous, she was knee-deep in side jobs like calligraphy to support herself, fueled with ambition in part by a lighting-director father and her own hot drive to achieve.

That all changed for her in 2016, when a blind date with Prince Harry resulted in a whirlwind romance. Their engagement was announced in 2017, and Meghan left red carpets for royal duties, with the public snatched by her modern mixed-race background. But good hues of jealous whispers from her earlier Hollywood days have pointed to competitive nature that later stirs drama.

Meghan Markle’s Royal life and Megxit madness

Harry married Meghan in 2018 at St George’s Chapel, making her a Duchess of Sussex, sparkling with her charm together with her feminist advocacy. But the palace life didn’t suit Meghan resulting in their Megxit in 2020 because of struggles in royal protocols and scrutiny from the media. 

This incident was really shocking for the world, with an Oprah interview dropping bombshells about tensions in the palace and the accusation of racism. With revelations that ranged from postpartum preeclampsia to miscarriage, she painted a vivid picture of her royal exit, dividing fans and critics along the way.

Montecito Mogul and Brand Backlash

Settled in Montecito, Meghan’s post-royalty life is now on its way to becoming a business empire. Her As Ever rose wine sold out in under an hour, but her Netflix show With Love, Meghan was a total flop, ranked 383rd in the world. Critics, including Martha Stewart, had to question her authenticity. However, it proves that Meghan is not just a duchess with a dream, her Archewell Foundation is trying to push women empowerment. She knows her worth and how to stay relevant!

Also Read: Did Prince Harry Really Punch Andrew Over Meghan Markle? Here's The Truth

