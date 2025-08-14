LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Harin Clears The Air About Her Missing Spot In NewJeans' Debut: "I'll work harder"

Harin Clears The Air About Her Missing Spot In NewJeans’ Debut: “I’ll work harder”

Former HYBE trainee Harin reveals she was removed from NewJeans’ debut lineup, faces online hate, and responds with grace, clarifying her story while expressing continued support for her former teammates.

Harin's Side of the NewJeans Story (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Harin's Side of the NewJeans Story (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Published: August 14, 2025 12:46:00 IST

Harin (real name Harada Rin, born 2003), a former trainee of a so-called idol group who was revealed to have been dropped before the debut of what became known as NewJeans (NJZ), became the focus of a wave of attention and abuse after her recent comments online. Her comments were made when she took part in a revealing YouTube interview that attracted a great response online.

The Shadow of Idol Pre-Debut Life

The story of Harin sets out the flimsiness and emotionally tense route to debuting. The dreams of even those who get near to the launch are nipped in the bud. The strengths and dangers of personal histories. In the modern digital era, every time someone shares a personal story, it has the potential to go viral, and on one hand, this can create undesirable attention and aggression as well as compassion. An Appeal to Lovely-grace. Its essence, fear pure, at length turns to bounty, turns to craving-would that man were kind, which is at its heart the utterance of Harin. She established the way to meet with difficulty gracefully by re-appropriating her identity and showing respect to her former peers.

Harin’s Journey

Harin auditioned and joined HYBE subsidiary SOURCe Music in 2020 after performing as part of the Shibu3 Project in Japan. She also revealed that she was in a pre-debut group project, also known as the so-called N-Team, in which many of the NewJeans members were members. However, one day before her planned debut, she was summarily dismissed and had to leave Japan and, essentially, leave her dreams about becoming a star idol abruptly.

Harin’s Statement (August 14, 2025)

In her message, Harin expressed mixed emotions, thanking people for their interest and worrying about the negative feedback. She has made it clear that she was sharing, basing it upon personal reflection, not trying to bring others down or tarnish the work of organizations.

“Hello, this is Harin.
Lately, I’ve been feeling both grateful and a little concerned about the sudden surge of attention I’ve received.

What I shared in the interview was simply my deeply personal feelings of frustration and disappointment from the past, not an attempt to criticize or expose any specific company or individual.

It was certainly a difficult time for me, but at the same time, it was also a valuable opportunity and period that made me stronger. Even now, I continue to support the members I laughed and cried with back then!

I’ll work harder to improve on my shortcomings and show you a better side of me.

Just like the changing of the four seasons, where autumn always comes when the autumn breeze begins to blow, no matter how hot the summer, I will remain the same Harin.
Please continue to give me your warm support!”

Online Backlash On Harin’s Statement

After her story was released, there was an influx of views on Harin’s social media profiles and YouTube channels, both positively and negatively. A deluge of critical, even vicious, remarks was accompanied by supportive messages. Such attention, which was some surprise, made her give a conscientious and emotional statement before the general society.

