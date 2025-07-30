Home > Entertainment > Haryanvi Singer Masoom Sharma Booked for Performing Banned Song at PU Event Linked to Student’s Death

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been booked by Chandigarh Police for allegedly inciting violence by performing a banned song at a PU event in March. The FIR follows a student's death the same night. Authorities cite Sharma's violation of rules against promoting violence or gangster culture.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 30, 2025 03:52:59 IST

Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly performing a song that incited aggression at a cultural event held at Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, earlier this year.

According to the FIR filed by ASI Surender Singh, Sharma sang ‘Chambal Ke Daku’ during a live show at UIET, Sector-25, on March 28, 2025.

The FIR was officially registered on July 28 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the West Sector Police Station, Chandigarh.

The show took place between 8:00 PM and 9:55 PM and was conducted with official permission from the Chandigarh Administration. However, the permission order clearly prohibited any content that promotes violence, liquor, drugs, or gangster culture, whether through recorded music or live performance. Despite these restrictions, Sharma is accused of violating the rules by performing the song, which allegedly encouraged violence.

On the same night, a student named Aditya Thakur was killed on the university campus, raising concerns about the influence of such content on the audience. Thakur, a second-year PU student, was allegedly beaten to death during the event.

Masoom Sharma, a prominent figure in the Haryanvi music scene, has been under scrutiny since the Haryana government banned over 30 songs for promoting anti-social behaviour. Several of these tracks are associated with Sharma.

 Further investigation is underway. 

(Inputs From ANI)

