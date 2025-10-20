LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death

‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death

Veteran actor Asrani, known for his iconic Sholay role, passed away at 84. His family’s first statement called his loss “deep sorrow,” praising his humour, simplicity, and the lasting mark he left on Indian cinema. Om Shanti.

Asrani, known for his iconic Sholay role, passed away at 84. (Photo: IG/Govardhan Asrani)
Asrani, known for his iconic Sholay role, passed away at 84. (Photo: IG/Govardhan Asrani)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 20, 2025 23:12:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death

Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, more commonly known as Asrani, died late Monday night at 84 years old after battling an extended illness, leaving behind a rich legacy for Indian cinema. His death sent the country’s film industry and millions of fans into mourning.

Asrani’s last rites were held at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family members. Hours after his passing, the late actor’s family shared an emotional statement on his official Instagram handle, expressing their grief and gratitude.

Family’s Emotional Statement: ‘He Gave Indian Cinema A New Identity’

In their heartfelt message, Asrani’s family wrote, The news of the death of the king of laughter, great actor Asrani Ji, who was the king of millions of hearts, has brought all of us in profound sadness. With his distinct acting, simplicity, and humour, he gave Indian film a new name. The life which he infused in each character will always be lively in our minds.”

The statement also added, His going is not only a loss to the film fraternity, but to each individual who ever laughed at his work. We pray to God to rest his soul in peace.” 

The post says, “Our dear Asrani Ji, whose smile lit up every face, is no longer here. His passing is an irreparable loss for Hindi cinema and in our hearts. The mark he left behind with his work will be immortal. May God give peace to his soul. Om Shanti.”

A Life Dedicated to Cinema

Born on 1st January, 1941, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani started his acting career under drama teacher Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar before entering the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. His early days in Mumbai were spent in penury and rejection until an act of generosity by then Information and Broadcasting Minister Indira Gandhi made him find employment in the industry.

Asrani gained popularity by working in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s movies and later became a familiar face with his iconic performance of the quirky jailer in Sholay (1975) a role that continues to be remembered by Indian pop culture. In a career spanning five decades, he worked in over 350 films such as Chupke Chupke, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Dhamaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Final Goodbye

Asrani, married to actress Manju Bansal, was still active in films well past his 80s. In a touching coincidence, the actor had left Diwali wishes on Instagram just hours prior to his death, adding shock value to the news of his passing for fans.

As the movie industry says goodbye to one of its greatest comedy legends, tribute keeps pouring in from actors, directors, and viewers all coming together to remember the actor who amused generations of people and provided Indian cinema “with a new identity.

ALSO READ: Before Sholay And Stardom, Asrani Faced Rejection Everywhere Until Indira Gandhi Changed His Fate

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 11:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AsraniAsrani death newsAsrani FamilyAsrani news

RELATED News

Comedy King Asrani Passes Away At 84: Veteran Bollywood Actor’s Cause Of Death, Iconic Roles & More

KBC 17: Ishit Bhatt Regrets Rude Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan, Issues Heartfelt Apology Saying ‘I Got Very…’

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Reunite To Celebrate Daughter Ekleen’s 1st Birthday, Sweet Moments Amid Divorce Buzz

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Is Amazon Prime Video Down? Internet Calls It ‘Major Outage’ As Services Get Affected On Diwali

LATEST NEWS

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

UPDATE 1-Prince Andrew allegations should be appropriately examined, royal source says

Kenvue urges US FDA to deny request for Tylenol's autism warning

Update today's Daybook

Investor behind Zions, Western Alliance bad loans is tied to $270 million in troubled debt

'A complete mystery': What is stuttering and why haven't we cured it?

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo Ends Buyback Program For €2 Bln

Exclusive-Instagram shows more ‘eating disorder adjacent’ content to vulnerable teens, internal Meta research shows

‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death
‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death
‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death
‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death
QUICK LINKS