Home > Entertainment > Before Sholay And Stardom, Asrani Faced Rejection Everywhere Until Indira Gandhi Changed His Fate

Veteran actor Asrani, who passed away at 84 after a prolonged illness, once revealed how Indira Gandhi helped him find work after two years of struggle despite his FTII degree, urging producers to hire trained graduates and changing his career forever.

The Remark From Indira Gandhi That Changed Asrani’s Life Forever. (Photo: X)
The Remark From Indira Gandhi That Changed Asrani’s Life Forever. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 20, 2025 22:24:13 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, also known as Asrani, died on Monday night at the age of 84 in Mumbai due to a long-term illness. The actor of Sholay fame, who had acted in more than 350 Hindi and Gujarati films, left behind an illustrious legacy of comedy, versatility, and passion for acting.

But long before fame came calling, Asrani faced years of rejection until an unexpected act of kindness from then Information and Broadcasting Minister Indira Gandhi changed his life forever.

Indira Gandhi’s Intervention That Changed Asrani’s Career

In his past interview with Bollywood Thikana, Asrani revealed how he tried for two years to get work after being one of the first batch of students from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

“I would walk around with my certificate, and they would chase me away, saying, ‘You think there’s a certificate for acting? Big stars don’t train here, and you’re so special? Get lost,'” he reminisced.

Frustrated and disheartened, Asrani said that things only changed when Indira Gandhi visited FTII during her tenure as I&B Minister. “We complained to her that despite being trained, no one was giving us work. When she came to Mumbai, she told producers to hire FTII graduates. That’s when work started coming in,” Asrani revealed.

Soon enough, Asrani received appearances in such movies as Guddi (1971) with Jaya Bhaduri, which was a success and provided respectability to FTII-trained actors in the industry. 

Who Was Asrani?

Born on 1 January 1941 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani started his acting career under theatre instructor Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar before joining FTII Pune. His early Mumbai years were spent in penury ranging from hunting prospects with music director Naushad to initially going back to Jaipur and working in his family carpet shop.

Asrani’s breakthrough came with Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films and later his unforgettable role as the eccentric jailer in Sholay (1975), which cemented his place as one of Hindi cinema’s finest comic actors. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he appeared in films like Chupke Chupke, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Dhamaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

He was active in Gujarati cinema as well, playing lead roles during the 1970s and 1980s and then switching to recallable character roles.

Married to Manju Bansal, an actress, Asrani remained active as an actor until his 80s. Earlier during the day of his death, he had even posted Diwali greetings on Instagram, which made his untimely death all the more surprising for fans and the film industry.

A Legacy of Laughter and Resilience

From facing rejection with an FTII certificate in hand to becoming a household name in Indian cinema, Asrani’s journey is one of perseverance and passion. His story also serves as a reminder of how a timely act of support in this case, from Indira Gandhi can change the course of an artist’s life.

Asrani’s legacy will continue to live on through the countless characters that made audiences laugh, cry, and fall in love with Hindi cinema.

