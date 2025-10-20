LIVE TV
Asrani
Home > Entertainment > Comedy King Asrani Passes Away At 84: Veteran Bollywood Actor’s Cause Of Death, Iconic Roles & More

Comedy King Asrani Passes Away At 84: Veteran Bollywood Actor's Cause Of Death, Iconic Roles & More

Asrani, Veteran Hindi film actor also known as Govardhan Asrani, passed away at 84 in Mumbai on Monday. Known for iconic roles in Sholay, Dhamaal, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he appeared in over 350 films. His death has left fans and the film fraternity in deep shock.

Veteran actor Asrani, famed for Sholay and 350+ films, passes away at 84 in Mumbai, leaving fans and industry shocked. Photos: X.
Veteran actor Asrani, famed for Sholay and 350+ films, passes away at 84 in Mumbai, leaving fans and industry shocked. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 20, 2025 20:59:23 IST

Comedy King Asrani Passes Away At 84: Veteran Bollywood Actor’s Cause Of Death, Iconic Roles & More

Asrani Death: Veteran Hindi film actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday evening in Mumbai. The actor, who appeared in over 350 films, reportedly died around 4 PM after a prolonged illness. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani’s sudden demise has left the film fraternity and fans in shock. Earlier in the day, he had shared Diwali 2025 greetings on his Instagram story.

Asrani Iconic Roles and Career Highlights

Asrani was widely celebrated for his role as the jailer in the cult classic Sholay. Over the decades, he appeared in numerous hit films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R… Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome.

In addition to Hindi cinema, he also made significant contributions to Gujarati films. Between 1972 and 1984, he played lead roles, and later, from 1985 to 2012, he took on character roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Even in recent years, Asrani continued to make audiences laugh with his performances in comedy films such as the Dhamaal franchise, where his portrayal of Ashish Chaudhary’s father earned appreciation.

Who Was Asrani? 

Born on January 1, 1941, into a Sindhi Hindu family in Jaipur, Asrani began his formal acting training under Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar from 1960 to 1962. He later moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in films. An accidental meeting with renowned filmmakers Kishore Sahu and Hrishikesh Mukherjee encouraged him to seek professional training in acting.

Asrani was married to actress Manju Bansal, whom he met and fell in love with while working together on films such as Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haram.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Asrani became a beloved figure in Indian cinema. His impeccable comic timing, memorable roles, and enduring contributions to both Hindi and Gujarati films have left an indelible mark on the industry.

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 8:51 PM IST
Comedy King Asrani Passes Away At 84: Veteran Bollywood Actor’s Cause Of Death, Iconic Roles & More

