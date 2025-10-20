Who Is The New Director Of Dhoom 4? Ayan Mukerji Shockingly Exits From Ranbir Kapoor Starrer After War 2’s Massive Failure

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, everyone had sky-high hopes, right? Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, all that star power but the thing tanked at the box office.

There was all this chatter about him jumping next into Dhoom 4 with Ranbir Kapoor, but nah. Turns out, according to Bollywood Hungama, Ayan’s not taking that gig. Instead, he’s back in his comfort zone, working on Brahmastra 2 with Ranbir Kapoor.

Ayan Mukerji Drops Dhoom 4, Returns to Brahmastra 2

An insider spilled the beans, saying Ayan always felt War 2 and Dhoom 4 just weren’t his vibe. He’s more into big spectacle stuff with a dash of romance and drama, not these action franchise things where you’re pretty much just following someone else’s blueprint.

Apparently, with War 2, he was just bringing Shridhar Raghavan’s script to life, not much room for his own touch. And Ayan’s not about that “just execute what’s on the page” life.

The source spilled the beans, “Ayan was just executing what was written on paper by Shridhar Raghavan, and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution, as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on the written material and bring more to the screen than what’s written,.”

Word is, he had a heart-to-heart with both Ranbir and Aditya Chopra and they totally got where he was coming from. No drama, just a mutual understanding.

Who will now direct Dhoom 4?

The Brahmastra 2 rumours started swirling right after Ayan posted these moody mountain pics on Insta, captioned “Pt. 2.” Real subtle, bro.

Apparently, he’s already in the Himalayas fine-tuning the script. Writing’s done, just a bit of spit and polish left. Shooting probably kicks off in 2026. So yeah, patience.

As for Dhoom 4, it’s still a big ol’ question mark. Some folks at YRF are nudging Aditya Chopra to direct it himself, especially since Ranbir’s already cleared his schedule.

Will Adi finally jump back in the director’s chair? Who knows. His last movie was Befikre in 2016, so it’s been a minute. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if he rides in for the big comeback.

