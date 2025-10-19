AP Dhillon Takes A Stand For Punjabi Artists, Declines Bollywood Projects, Reveals Reason

Popular Punjabi music star AP Dhillon recently revealed the reason behind his absence from Bollywood music. In an interview with SMTV on YouTube, he said his decision is not due to creative choice but to protect the rights of Punjabi artists.

Dhillon stated that he wants fair treatment for musicians and refuses to work under conditions that exploit their work. He explained that Bollywood producers usually take full ownership of songs, including remix and usage rights, leaving artists with no control over their creations. Dhillon said he has rejected such offers to set an example.

AP Dhillon Rejects Bollywood Offers Over Rights Issues

AP Dhillon, known for chartbusters like Brown Munde and Excuses, said he has turned down offers from major Bollywood names because he will not compromise on ownership.

He shared that several top actors approached him to create songs for their films, but he refused when they demanded full rights. He said producers aim to control the music for their commercial gain while artists lose creative and financial benefits.

Dhillon emphasized that his stand is meant to challenge the existing system and inspire younger musicians to protect their artistic ownership.

Dhillon stated that his main concern is the exploitation of young Punjabi artists who lose income by selling their songs. He said he wants to ensure that upcoming singers and composers keep their rights and do not fall into unfair deals. He added that unless big names in the industry also refuse such contracts, producers will continue to take advantage. Dhillon urged other successful Punjabi musicians to take a firm stand and help reshape the business model that currently limits regional artists’ control over their own music.

AP Dhillon’s Stand Sparks Debate in the Music Industry

AP Dhillon’s comments have triggered discussions in the entertainment industry about fair ownership, artistic freedom, and equality between regional and mainstream music. His stance against Bollywood’s existing music rights system highlights growing awareness among independent artists about control over their work. Industry experts said Dhillon’s move reflects a larger shift toward creative independence in the Indian music scene. His refusal to follow Bollywood’s traditional rules has made him a voice for fair treatment and respect for regional music creators.