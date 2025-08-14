Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors of 2025- Rs 875500000 Per Episode Earned By No. 1 Star REVEALED and No. 2 earns….

In recent years, the Korean entertainment industry has gained a lot of global attention. Top Korean actors and actresses are usually seen making headlines, from their performances to their exquisite style. But do you know? As the popularity of their dramas rises, the earnings of these stars also rise high. Here is the list of the top 7 Korean top-paid actors and actresses in 2025. Their earnings will leave you stunned.

List of Top Highest Paid Korean Actors of 2025

Lee Jung Jae

Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae tops the list of the highest-paid actors in South Korea. According to Forbes, the actor earns a big amount of $1 million per episode for Squid Game Season 2 and 3. Yes, shocking, right? That means for season 2 of the series, he received Rs 87,55,00,000 per episode.

Kim Soo-Hyun

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-Hyun makes rounds in the hearts of his fans. He is one of the most popular actors in the South Korean Industry. According to the Tatler Asia report, he earns $423,000 per episode for the One Ordinary Day k-drama. Not only this, you will get stunned to know that according to The Korea Times, he took home $3.7 million cheque for 16 16-episode series Queen of Tears. The evaluation of his per episode will be Rs 2,02,00,000 approx.

Hyun Bin

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin also topped the list as he gained widespread recognition for his roles in My Lovely Sam Soon, Secret Garden, Memories of the Alhambra, and more. As per Siasat.com reports, he earns $167,000 per episode. While Times of India revealed his net worth to be of whopping $21 million, which means Rs 1,84,00,00,000 approx.

Lee Min Ho

Boys Over Flowers actor Lee Min Ho has established his remarkable space in people’s hearts. According to Siasat.com, he receives $167,000 per episode. Not only this as per GQ India his net worth is $26 million, approximately Rs 2,28,00,00,000.

Lee Young Ae

Lady Vengeance also made to top 7 list, marked as one of the highest paid actresses. According to reports, she takes home ₩100M cheque per episode. Which means the 54-year-old Korean actress earns Rs 63,20,000 approx.



Lee Jung Jae and Kim Soo-Hyun topped the list of highest-paid Korean actors. (Representative Image-Pinterest)

Jun Ji Hyun

My Love from the Star actress Jun Ji Hyun reportedly earns ₩110M per episode. This comes to ₹6,89,00,000 approx for one episode. The 43-year-old actress rose to fame with K-dramas including My Sassy Girl, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Kingdom.

Song Joong Ki

Actor Song Joong Ki reportedly charged ₩300 million per episode for the K-drama Reborn Rich. not just this, Bollywood Life stated that, following the success of Vincenzo, his net worth touched the $40.3 million mark. This stands at Rs 3,53,00,00,000.

According to this list, Korean actors Lee Min Ho and Hyun Bin are among the highest-paid male stars. Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun lead the list of highest-paid female actresses.