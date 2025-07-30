Hiten Tejwani Tells How Smriti Irani’s Stardom Hasn’t Changed Her: ‘She’s Still The Same Humble Co-Star On Set’

After a lengthy wait, the beloved family drama “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” finally returned on July 29, 2025, with its first episode. Actor Hiten Tejwani, who is reprising his role as Karan Virani, shares some sweet news with us regarding the reunion. While interviewing with India Today, he discloses that even after her incredible path from television darling to being a major Union Minister, co-actor Smriti Irani remains virtually unchanged on the sets.

Tejwani points out that Irani has brought with her the same professionalism, dedication, and upbeat energy that marked their first years together and thus made the return to the Virani home look and feel effortless and nostalgic. This consistency, he says, says much about her roots and authenticity, pointing out that success has not changed her fundamental style of work or treatment of colleagues.

Unchanged Dedication Despite New Roles

Smriti Irani’s return to the ‘Kyunki’ world is after an extended gap, during which she established a very successful political career, at different times, ministerial portfolios. However, as Hiten Tejwani puts it, this profound change in her professional life has not changed her on-set personality. He states that she remains dedicated to her role as Tulsi Virani with the same passion and intensity as before. This shows the strength of her work ethic by nature, proving that her devotion to her work is above her varied professional commitments.

The set atmosphere is said to be full of “good vibes,” indicating that Irani’s presence in the set adds positively to the team atmosphere, and it is a pleasure for the reprising cast members to work with her.

Nostalgia and Unchanged Dynamics

Among the prime attractions, the reunion of the original cast of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’-Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Amar Upadhyay-has been the talk of the town for viewers. Tejwani emphasizes the fact that the familiarity and bonding with the cast are very much intact, as if time has lapsed. He describes going back on the sets as “coming home” and reiterates that for the first three days, finding the character was quite spontaneous and easy.

It merely serves to put more emphasis on the fact that those friendships formed during the original run have truly been friendships, and a good number of them survived the years, only to be reborn with new smiles under the unassuming down-to-earth personality of Irani. One understands that the cast, including Irani, actually transported itself back in time to relive some of the magic from the show and effectively declare ‘Kyunki’ a household name for almost three decades.

