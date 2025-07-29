Home > Entertainment > Ekta Kapoor Breaks Silence On Anupamaa vs Kyunki 2: Says Stop Pitting Strong Women Against Each Other For TRPs!

Ektaa Kapoor addresses comparisons between Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, urging viewers to celebrate diverse female-led stories instead of pitting powerful women against each other for ratings.

Ektaa Kapoor calls out unfair show rivalries.
Ektaa Kapoor calls out unfair show rivalries.

The Indian television scene is abuzz with the return of a mythological saga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thí premieres today, July 29, 2025, at 10:30 PM, 25 years after the original first aired in its second season. Of course, this has been followed by a whirl of comparisons with the current queen of everyday soaps, Anupamaa. Speaking to Brut, Kapoor addressed the reports that Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa was experiencing trouble with the arrival of the Smriti Irani film, saying, “I saw some footage yesterday showing Anupamaa having trouble since Kyunki is arriving.  That seemed very unappealing to me.

Ektaa Kapoor, however, the genius behind both of these trailblazing shows, has come out and bluntly announced that such parallels are not only unnecessary but actually harmful, particularly when it is in comparison to powerful female leads. For Kapoor, the idea that one woman’s success has to be achieved at another’s expense is a tired and unhealthy construct, especially in the context of storytelling.

Unfair Television Rivalries

TV Show Dynamics: The TV business, as with any artistic enterprise, survives on creativity and varied storytelling. Anupamaa, under the direction of Rajan Shahi, has created a unparalleled space in the last seven years, topping TRP charts with its realist depiction of a strong woman. Its popularity has been proof of its robust storytelling as well as Rupali Ganguly’s powerful performance.

The comeback of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, with Smriti Irani again playing her legendary character of Tulsi Virani, is something that everyone eagerly waits for, bringing tremendous amount of nostalgia. Yet, rather than bask in the varied fare, a tendency to position these shows as one-upmanship, specifically by suggesting that one will “cut the grass” from beneath the other, belies the strength in numbers of Indian television.

Hailing Diverse Female Storytelling

Empowering Women: Ektaa Kapoor is positive that Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 are there to tell different tales, each adding to the rich tapestry of Indian family dramas. Anupamaa has touched the lives of millions by depicting a woman’s path of self-empowerment and self-realization through marital and family struggles. Likewise, the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi set the tone for family saga as a genre, with Tulsi Virani becoming a name that was at home associated with strength and tradition.

The second season in re-imagination would try to take that legacy into a modern setting. Kapoor highlighted that comparing these leading ladies and their shows is not just “unfair” but also “uncalled for” since their stories are simplified to a popularity contest instead of looking at their individual artistic value and contribution. She calls for a media space where diverse women’s experiences are promoted without generating contrived competition. Both shows, in their unique ways, offer empowering portrayals of women navigating complex lives, and their coexistence enriches the television landscape, rather than diminishing it.

Also Read: Disha Vakani’s Long Absence: Behind the Scenes of Her Exit and the Search for a New Daya Ben

