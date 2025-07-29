Home > Entertainment > Disha Vakani’s Long Absence: Behind the Scenes of Her Exit and the Search for a New Daya Ben

Disha Vakani's absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has left a lasting void. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reveals emotional efforts by the makers to bring her back and denies toxicity rumors. Asit Modi now confirms a new Dayaben, while fans still hope for Disha’s return.

Disha Vakani’s Exit and Rumors of Workplace Toxicity
Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 29, 2025 00:47:00 IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was undoubtedly the most loved show ever and if you were a huge fan of the comedy the show portrayed you understand the significance of Disha Vakani’s Daya ben to the series. Ever since she took maternity leave in 2017, she hasn’t returned, and honestly, the show hasn’t felt the same without her. Supporters have been anticipating and speculating for years, yet no definite response was provided—until this moment. 

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her role as Roshan on the show, recently shared some details about what actually transpired off-camera. She mentioned that the producers didn’t simply request Disha to return—they virtually pleaded with her. Jennifer expressed, “While I was pregnant, I prayed to return.” The creators were clasping their hands, beseeching Disha to come back. Even after she had her child, they continued to hope, but if she chose not to return, then that’s her decision. 

There were also whispers circulating regarding a harmful workplace atmosphere driving Disha away. Jennifer clarified that the production team made special efforts to ensure Disha’s comfort, particularly after she had her baby. She was unable to ascend stairs on set, so the crew organized for her to be lifted up using a stretcher-like device. It’s evident they genuinely valued her welfare. 

Asit Modi Confirms New Dayaben as Fans Still Hope for Disha Vakani’s Return

Regardless of everything, Disha has yet to come back and resume her role because since almost a decade now no one has been able to fill her shoes yet. Asit Modi, the producer, affirmed that they greatly miss her; however, they are moving forward and are preparing to bring in a new actress to portray Daya ben. It’s a difficult decision, given how much fans appreciate Disha’s performance, but the show must continue. 

Fans of the show still remain 100% optimistic that the light of the show will return one day sooner or later, but currently, the creators are preparing for a new phase in her absence. Whoever takes on that role will have large responsibilities, but one thing is certain—Disha Vakani’s 

