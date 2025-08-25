How Archana Puran Singh’s Laugh Became Aman Gupta’s Secret Weapon For His Business, And Why She Wants A Cut

The Great Indian Kapil Show has always managed to make the viewers laugh their hearts out, but their recent episode was something different. There was a hilarious conversation between Aman Gupta and Archana Puran Singh. Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, the brand you probably know for its amazing headphones and speakers.

Aman Gupta Credits Archana’s Laugh for boAt’s Success

He gave a shoutout to Archana Puran Singh for being the secret behind their success. No, seriously! He said her laugh was so damn good, their R&D team actually used it to build their noise-cancelling tech. FOR REAL.

Now, Archana isn’t the kind of person to take that lightly or just as a compliment. She fired back instantly, saying, “If my laugh is helping your company grow, I want some equity in boAt!” Everyone on the set lost it. It wasn’t just a joke, it felt like a real demand from a boss lady who knows her worth.

Archana’s Bold Demand Steals the Show, Because Laughter Means Business

The vibe on the show was amazing, Kapil Sharma, Archana, Aman, and other big entrepreneurs were all just chilling and having a laugh. It wasn’t one of those stiff, business talks. It was real, funny, and had a meaning to it. Archana’s spontaneous “I want my share” line stole the spotlight because it was so relatable. There are not many people out there who don’t want to get paid for something that actually helped someone else succeed?

What’s cool about this whole thing is how it reminds us that success isn’t just about serious board meetings or fancy deals. Sometimes, it’s about small moments of joy, laughter, and genuine connections. Archana’s laugh literally became a symbol of that.

Next time you laugh with everything you have in you, remember, maybe you’re building a business too. And Archana? She might actually deserve that boAt equity slice. Because if your laugh is gold.

