Home > Entertainment > How Did Jennifer Aniston And Jim Curtis Meet? A Simple Instagram Follow From Friends Star Quickly Led To Other Things

How Did Jennifer Aniston And Jim Curtis Meet? A Simple Instagram Follow From Friends Star Quickly Led To Other Things

Jennifer Aniston sparks buzz after a Mallorca getaway with hypnotist Jim Curtis and friends like Jason Bateman. The duo first connected on Instagram later spotted dining in California. Fans wonder: is it friendship or romance?

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 00:17:24 IST

Jennifer Aniston just had what looks like a pretty epic getaway in Mallorca—think sunshine, yachts, the usual A-list shenanigans—with her celeb crew and, interestingly enough, a guy named Jim Curtis, who happens to be a hypnotist.

Photos surfaced on the Internet showing Jen hanging out with Curtis over the July 4th weekend. She was rocking that classic laid-back vibe—black tank, jeans, sneakers, big hat. 

Who is Jennifer Aniston’s new rumoured boyfriend? 

So, who’s this Jim Curtis? If you dig into his website or scroll his Insta, you’ll see he’s all about “wellness” and “upgrading your I AM.” Which is a very hypnotist thing to say.

He’s been in this field for 25 years, having previously worked at various health sites, including WebMD and Everyday Health, before pivoting to his current role as a motivational speaker, author, and coach. 

Jim Curtis’ Instagram is full of peppy advice, motivational pep talks, and more than a few videos about moving on from heartbreak.

He’s also real about his own stuff—talks pretty openly about dealing with chronic illness for two decades and how that forced him to figure out the whole “healing” thing, mentally and physically. 

Jennifer Aniston also posted his book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide, in one of her Instagram dumps back in May 2025. 

How Did Jennifer Aniston And Jim Curtis Meet? 

Jennifer started checking out Jim on Instagram—“Hypnotist Jim. She’d drop likes on his posts, sometimes even leave a comment, especially when he posted affirmations like, “Say this to heal your soul.”

Fast forward—they’re out grabbing dinner together in California. Not just a random run-in either. People noticed. Honestly, it looked like something was brewing between them, maybe a friendship, maybe something a little spicier.

