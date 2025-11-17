LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Did Odia Singer Humane Sagar Pass Away? Everything We Know

Sagar's talent caught public attention when he took home the crown of the Voice of Odisha (Season 2) in 2012, which was a victory that launched his successful career in Indian cinema and music. Over the years, he has been the voice of many Odia film songs and albums, among which is the Hindi album Mera Yeh Jahan that he produced.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 17, 2025 22:30:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Human Sagar, the illustrious Odia (Ollywood) singer, has composed his last note, leaving the Odisha music industry in mourning. He was born on 25th of November 1990 in Titlagarh, Odisha, and a musical atmosphere surrounded his childhood, his father, mother, and grandfather were all music lovers and musicians in various forms. Sagar’s talent caught public attention when he took home the crown of the Voice of Odisha (Season 2) in 2012, which was a victory that launched his successful career in Indian cinema and music. Over the years, he has been the voice of many Odia film songs and albums, among which is the Hindi album Mera Yeh Jahan that he produced.

Everybody was astonished when the death of Humane Sagar was reported from Bhubaneswar on November 17, 2025. The medical professionals mentioned liver issues as one of the factors responsible for his death besides pointing to multiple organ failure and pneumonia. He was just two days before death brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a very critical condition. He had been diagnosed with multi organ dysfunction syndrome, acute on chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and dilated cardiomyopathy, the latter being a severe heart condition, according to the latest medical reports. Even though he was on ventilator support and subjected to intensive care, his health remained extremely fragile.

His journey was full of glory and accomplishments. He gained the spotlight with the title track of the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu (by Abhijit Majumdar) and Collaborated on a diverse set of Odia films and music compilations after that. His credits cover major productions among which are Niswasa, Tuma Otha Tale, Bekhudi, and Chehera, which received huge admiration from the fans across the state. Besides his musical profession, he also ventured into politics by joining Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2019. In his life, the personal got married to Shriya Mishra (who also worked with Voice of Odisha) in 2017, and they were blessed with a baby girl.

Also Read: Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 34, Industry Devastated

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 10:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

