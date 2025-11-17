The family verified that the well known Ollywood vocalist Humane Sagar expired during the early hours of November 17, 2025. The death happened at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar where he was receiving the medical treatment. At the age of just 34, he passed away. His death after prolonged critical illness, when the doctors put him on life support, has not been a success.

Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 34, Industry Devastated



The news of Humane Sagar’s death has been a blow not only for Odisha but also for the entire Ollywood film industry. His victory at Voice of Odisha 2012 was the beginning of his popularity, and he later became a recognized playback singer in Odia, giving his voice to a huge number of films and albums. His premature death has plunged his fans into grievance. family, friends, and colleagues are mourning the loss of a legend who greatly impacted the course of modern Odia music.

Humane sagar news

Sagar’s condition deteriorated very rapidly and he was hospitalized at AIIMS on November 14. The doctors said his death was due to the combined effects of several diseases like multi organ dysfunction syndrome, acute on chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy which is very dangerous. While he was on life support the whole team of specialists from various fields attended to him.

Also Read: Who Is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Waves Indian Flag At Nepal Concert, Says ‘Will Do It Again’ After Facing Heat