How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Sidharth Malhotra lost his father, Sunil Malhotra, on Saturday, February 14, in Delhi. As soon as they heard the news, Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, rushed to Delhi to be with their family.

They’ve stayed there since the last rites. Friends say Sidharth’s father had been sick for quite a while, as per India Today.

Right now, the family’s grieving and asking for privacy. Sidharth was really close to his dad, so this loss hits hard not just for him, but for everyone.

Last year, Sidharth opened up to Lilly Singh about his dad’s health. He talked about feeling guilty sometimes, living in Mumbai for work while his mom took care of his dad back home in Delhi.

Sunil Malhotra, the ex-captain of the Merchant Navy, was a supposedly significant figure in the upbringing and career path of Sidharth. His death is a deep personal loss to the actor who has on many occasions attributed his parents as keeping him grounded despite his fame.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have been my favorite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humor, you truly are the best I know! – Your Biggest Fan 🤗❤️#MyDadMyCaptain #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/SfZtJfyrnu — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 16, 2024

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)