How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident latest celebrity news england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away in Delhi after a prolonged illness. The actor and wife Kiara Advani, rushed to be with family.

Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra passed away in Delhi (IMAGE: X)
Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra passed away in Delhi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 17, 2026 21:14:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Sidharth Malhotra lost his father, Sunil Malhotra, on Saturday, February 14, in Delhi. As soon as they heard the news, Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, rushed to Delhi to be with their family.

They’ve stayed there since the last rites. Friends say Sidharth’s father had been sick for quite a while, as per India Today. 

Right now, the family’s grieving and asking for privacy. Sidharth was really close to his dad, so this loss hits hard not just for him, but for everyone.

You Might Be Interested In

Last year, Sidharth opened up to Lilly Singh about his dad’s health. He talked about feeling guilty sometimes, living in Mumbai for work while his mom took care of his dad back home in Delhi. 

Sunil Malhotra, the ex-captain of the Merchant Navy, was a supposedly significant figure in the upbringing and career path of Sidharth. His death is a deep personal loss to the actor who has on many occasions attributed his parents as keeping him grounded despite his fame.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 9:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14latest celebrity newsSidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra fatherSunil Malhotra

RELATED News

Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

Meet Tarique Rahman: Sheikh Hasina’s Arch Rival’s Son, The ‘Dark Prince’ Rises In Dhaka – What Will Be ‘New’ Bangladesh’s India Strategy Amid Uproar Over Attacks On Hindus

UP Viral Video: Christian Principal Gets Arrested In Rampur For Allegedly Molesting School Kids Under The Guise Of Punishment, Furious Parents Beat Up Accused

Who Was Jesse Jackson? Martin Luther King Jr’s Close Associate Dies At 84, All About His Massive Net Worth, Family And Affair That Cast A Shadow On His Persona

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

LATEST NEWS

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Why An Arrest Warrant Against Bhavish Aggarwal Has Been Issued? Ola Electric Founder In Legal Trouble Over Electric Scooter Case, All You Need To Know

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 100+ Ramzan Kareem Images, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months
How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months
How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months
How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

QUICK LINKS