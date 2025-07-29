Home > Bollywood > How Much Do You Have To Pay For Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube? Check Price Here!

Aamir Khan’s sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par, sequel to Taare Zameen Par, will premiere on YouTube Movies from Aug 1 after theatres. Skipping OTT platforms, it will be priced at ₹100 in India and available in 38 countries, aiming to reach audiences without theatre or streaming access.

Aamir Khan has made an unusual move by choosing to release his latest sports drama ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ directly on YouTube after it runs in theatres.

The film will be available from August 1 on YouTube Movies on demand at an accessible price and will skip other digital platforms entirely.

The approach aims to make the film accessible to people, especially those who do not have access to theatres or streaming services.

The film will be available in India at Rs 100. It will also be available in 38 other countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, with prices suited to local markets.

In a press note, Aamir Khan, who also produced the film, said in a statement, “For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming number one in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world.”

The release will come with subtitles and dubbed versions in several languages to cater to wider audiences.

Talking about Sitaare Zameen Par, it is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par. In the sports drama, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who is tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children.

It also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The film, directed by Prasanna, hit theatres on June 20.

(With inputs from ANI)

