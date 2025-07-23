Home > Entertainment > How Much Is Salman Khan Charging For Bigg Boss 19? Bollywood Star Slashes Big Amount For Hosting

How Much Is Salman Khan Charging For Bigg Boss 19? Bollywood Star Slashes Big Amount For Hosting

Bigg Boss 19 returns this August with Salman Khan as host, reportedly earning Rs 120-150 crore for 15 weeks. Rumours suggest Farah Khan, Karan Johar, or Anil Kapoor may host later. Despite a pay cut from past seasons, Salman remains TV’s highest-paid host.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 23, 2025 16:33:47 IST

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for an August launch, and yes, Salman Khan is coming back as the host. This season’s shaping up to be the longest run yet—word is, it’ll stretch out over five months.

How much is Salman Khan charging for Bigg Boss 19? 

But let’s be real: there’s no official announcement yet. The rumour mill has been churning, saying Salman will handle the hosting reins for the first three months, then possibly pass the baton to Farah Khan, Karan Johar, or even Anil Kapoor for the last two.

Now, about Salman’s paycheck. The Indian Express reports he’s looking at a fee in the ballpark of Rs 120-150 crore for hosting duties across more than 15 weeks, pocketing somewhere between Rs 8-10 crore each weekend.

That’s a steep cut from previous years—he reportedly took home Rs 250 crore in the past, and his Bigg Boss 17 fee hovered around Rs 200 crore. So, yes, the numbers are lower, but he’s still the highest-paid host in the game.

Is Kavya Mehra participating in Bigg Boss 19? 

Word on the street is, Kavya Mehra—India’s digital influencer—might soon be making waves inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Someone with knowledge of the situation said, “Digital personalities are really changing the game, not just in marketing but now in entertainment, too. Seeing someone like Kavya on national TV would definitely shake things up in terms of how viewers connect with tech-driven figures. There’s been a lot of chatter about who might enter—Kavya, Habubu, or someone else—but honestly, it’s way too early to say anything for sure.”

Kavya was created by Collective Artists Network. Beyond being a virtual presence, she represents a fresh take on modern motherhood, shaped by insights gathered from real moms in the Collective community.

She’s already made a serious impact in the marketing world, blending digital precision with stories people actually care about. Brands are reaching audiences in new ways thanks to her influence.

At the same time, rumours have been swirling about Habubu—a viral digital doll from the UAE—possibly joining the Bigg Boss 19 line-up as well.

Right now, there’s no official word on whether Kavya or Habubu will be part of the hit reality show. But if either of them does step into the house, it could mark the start of a whole new era for digital personalities in the entertainment industry.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19, salman khan

