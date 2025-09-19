"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues

"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues

"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 00:24:06 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Country music legend Dolly Parton was unable to attend a major event at her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee due to a kidney stone and subsequent infection, but the 79-year-old still made her presence felt virtually as the park unveiled its next big attraction–Night Flight Expedition, a ride set to open in 2026, E! News reported.

Addressing fans in a video message during the ceremony, Parton explained her absence. “Hello Dollywood! It’s me,” Dolly said in a video shared during the unveiling ceremony. “I know–and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. Turned out it’d given me an infection,” Dolly continued, “and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'”

She noted that she had a kidney stone that was causing her “a lot of problems”.

Dolly lamented that her doctor advised against her visit to the theme park. “I was looking so forward to it,” she added. “But I’m there with you in spirit,” as quoted by E! News.

The ride is expected to become a centrepiece of the park, which continues to expand its offerings for both thrill-seekers and families.

Dolly is not the only one who has cancelled a big appearance due to her health. Billy Joel recently cancelled all of his upcoming 2025 and 2026 shows following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus–a disorder that causes fluid buildup in the brain.

“Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health,” the “Uptown Girl” singer’s team said in a statement. “He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

He recently opened up on battling the condition. “My balance sucks, it’s like being on a boat,” he explained, albeit noting, “I feel good. They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than I’m what I’m feeling,” E! News reported. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: dolly-partondollywoodhealthinfectionkidney-stonemusictheme-park

RELATED News

Actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away in Chennai; TN CM Stalin, Kamal Haasan pay tributes
Delhipedia is Rewriting How Delhi Discovers Culture
"Vision of fear-free society that CM Yogi conceptualised is a living example today": Disha Patani's father
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Dr Ramakanta Panda's wildlife photography exhibition at Bikaner House
Cardi B confirms pregnancy, rapper set to welcome first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs

LATEST NEWS

Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns In Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border
"Whatever Rahul Gandhi said is 200 per cent right": DK Shivakumar backs Congress leader's fresh claims of vote theft
RSKS India launches "The Soul of Bharat" at United Nations, Geneva
This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!
"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues
Jessie J announces new album 'Don't Tease Me with a Good Time'
Govt has big focus on AI skilling, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
"Team focused on showcasing good cricket against India": Oman wicketkeeper/batter Vinayak Shukla
Turning Point USA Names Erika Kirk As New Leader, Following Charlie Kirk, Founder’s Death
MP: CM Yadav inaugurates, lays foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 233 crore in Katni
"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues
"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues
"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues
"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues

QUICK LINKS