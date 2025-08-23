LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Never Tell Anyone To…’ Shruti Haasan Reacts To Being Called ‘Plastic Surgery Ki Dukaan’

‘I Never Tell Anyone To…’ Shruti Haasan Reacts To Being Called ‘Plastic Surgery Ki Dukaan’

Shruti Haasan opens up about facing trolling for her cosmetic surgery, saying it’s her face and her choice. Known for her unapologetic honesty, the actress is also celebrating the blockbuster success of Coolie with Rajinikanth, which has already crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Shruti Haasan before and after plastic surgery
Shruti Haasan before and after plastic surgery

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 23, 2025 00:13:17 IST

Shruti Haasan’s never exactly been one to mince words, has she? She sat down for an interview recently and, as usual, didn’t bother sugar-coating anything, especially when it came to all the heat she gets over her personal decisions, like, say, cosmetic surgery. Shruti’s got this reputation for being brutally straightforward, and honestly, it’s cost her. 

Shruti Haasan opens up about her plastic surgery

Talking about the whole cosmetic surgery controversy, Shruti told THR India that being upfront about it brought out the trolls in full force. “People would go, ‘Oh, yeh to plastic surgery ki dukaan hai’, like I’m some sort of walking ad for cosmetic procedures. But I know exactly what I’ve done and how much, and I also know what a lot of others are hiding, so who’s really being honest here?” She doesn’t push her choices on anyone, either. “It’s my face, my business,” she said. 

She’s got this point, too, no matter what you do, someone’s going to criticize. Even if you’re just living honestly, people will invent reasons to judge. Shruti’s answer? She’d rather deal with the noise than pretend. She figures it’s a fair trade: honesty for a bit of backlash.

When it comes to living her life, Shruti doesn’t seem interested in seeking anyone’s approval. She’s all about doing her own thing, not getting weighed down by other people’s opinions. That attitude? It’s resonated with a lot of her fans, especially younger people who see her as a breath of fresh air in an industry where everyone’s supposed to fit into a box.

Shruti Haasan’s Coolie rakes in Rs 400 Crore worldwide

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has plenty to be happy about. She’s basking in the success of her latest film, Coolie, a massive hit, by the way, with Rajinikanth leading the charge and Lokesh Kanagaraj directing. The movie was released worldwide on August 14 and has already raked in over Rs 400 crore.

Her role’s a big one, too. She’s starring alongside names like Rachita Ram, Upendra, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna. The film’s basically an action-packed hunt for the truth, with Rajinikanth’s character Deva trying to unravel the mystery behind his friend’s death. Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir turn up as the antagonists, just to keep things spicy.

ALSO READ: How Much Alimony Will Ssunita Ahuja Receive If Her Divorce From Govinda Gets Finalised?

Tags: celebrity newsCooliePlastic SurgeryShruti Haasantrending news

‘I Never Tell Anyone To…’ Shruti Haasan Reacts To Being Called ‘Plastic Surgery Ki Dukaan’

